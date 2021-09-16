Makan

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Sep 16, 2021 06:00 am

BUTTER BEAN GOES HALAL

Butter Bean (Funan and VivoCity) celebrates its first birthday with a halal certification and new dish Laksa Pasta ($7, a la carte), which has the expected flavour profile of laksa on spaghetti. Have it with the Cold Brew Latte ($3.80), which is slow-steeped in cool water for 16 hours. You can also get a combo deal of these two items at $8.70. This promotion is available till Oct 17.

BUNWICH IS BACK

PS.Cafe's Bunwich has returned and there are two new versions. The Christmas Ham Tomato ($13) features apricot, mustard glazed ham and Roma tomato, while the Cured Salmon, Egg and Dill ($14) is a mix of salmon gravlax, pickled onion, chunky egg and dill mayonnaise. They are available at all outlets.

SOY WAFFLE

The Laughing Cow has collaborated with Jollibean to come up with Jollibean Belgium Cream Cheese Soy Waffle. The waffle batter is made with soya milk and comes with two wedges of cheese. This is available from RedMart at $4.55.

CHILLI CRAB PROMO

Chilli crab fans, head to Oriole Coffee + Bar (#01-01, Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, Tel: 6238-8348) for its promotion till Nov 30. Key dishes to try include Waffle Cheese Fries with Chilli Crab Dip ($16.50), Chilli Crab Burger ($28) and Butterfly Buns with Chilli Crab Sauce ($18.50).

Go on board Firangi Superstar for Indian-meets-European food adventure
Weets Eats

Step into Firangi for a culinary journey

