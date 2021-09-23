NEW KFC BURGER

Fans of the original recipe chicken at KFC will be excited to know that the KFC Original Recipe Burger ($5.60) has arrived. It features a piece of thigh meat drizzled with pepper mayonnaise. You can get the burger as part of a set (from $7.70) or as a Stacker ($7.50).

SAUSAGE FEST

Oktoberfest is just the right excuse to check out Ryan's Grocery's new range of gluten- and preservative-free sausages, and some products are at 10 per cent off till Oct 3. The sausages include Free Range Irish Pork Sausage ($14), Free Range Pork Madras Curry Sausage ($16) and Organic Lamb Farmhouse Sausage ($19.50). You can buy this via www.ryansgrocery.com

GET BACK ON THE GRAM

Gram Cafe & Pancakes at VivoCity (#02-110) has reopened with a limited-edition Gram x Kit Kat menu. The star item is the Premium Matcha Pancakes ($22.90) - matcha souffle pancakes served with a Kit Kat Chocolate Soft Serve. And on the side, more Kit Kat sauce. Till Sunday, buy an a la carte pancake and pay $1 for the Kit Kat Chocolate Soft Serve instead of $3.

GOING GREENHOUSE

Greenhouse (Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, Tel: 6321-6726) is one of Singapore's prettiest restaurants, with food from across five cuisines. The signature is Thai and even a traditional dish like Tom Yum Goong ($24) is presented with a flourish. Other cuisines include Yue, Punjabi, Japanese and Mediterranean, with stand-out dishes such as Sweet and Sour Kurobuta Pork ($30) and Murgh Malai Kebab ($34).