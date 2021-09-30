SAMURAI BURGER RETURNS

The Samurais are back at McDonald's. These much-loved burgers (from $6.20 for single, $8.20 for a double) come in either the quarter pounder beef patty or the grilled chicken patty, dipped in teriyaki sauce. And when you order a Samurai meal, pay 80 cents more to upgrade your fries to the even more beloved Seaweed McShaker Fries. They are available at all McDonald's restaurants and via McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda from today, while stocks last.

INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY

Tomorrow is International Coffee Day, so grab a coffee from Bacha Coffee at Marina Bay Sands because it is the Marrakshi brand's first takeaway service globally. There are hot and iced coffees (from $7.50) sold on a tray with a pot of vanilla bean-flecked Chantilly whipped cream and raw sugar stick. Best of all, it is pretty enough for your TikTok.

BEST BREAD BUYS

As World Bread Day is on Oct 16, Swissbake celebrates the month with a chance to win $100 worth of dining vouchers when you buy its bread. Try the Ciabatta Bun (from $4.90) or the Low GI Multi Seed Oat Rye Loaf ($7.90), available at FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, Cold Storage, Amazon Fresh and RedMart.

FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM

Spoiler alert - Swensen's Fried Chicken is actually the chain's vanilla ice cream, with a chocolate shell covered in golden feuilletine and crispy cornflakes to resemble fried chicken skin, and the "bone" is made with chocolate biscuit. These come either as a pint ($11.80, two pieces) or a box ($42.80, eight pieces) and are available at Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets, as well as via GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.