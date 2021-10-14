Food FYI
TOAST BOX SPECIAL
New at Toast Box is the Mighty Boluo ($5.50), featuring a piece of fried chicken chop and sambal mayonnaise between a bo luo bun. This is a special 16th anniversary item, and you can add an Ice Soy Milk Coffee for $6.20. And till Nov 15, there are $16 deals and 16 per cent discounts too. Visit www.toastbox.com.sg for details.
TRUFFLE TREATS
PizzaExpress has launched a truffle series, with items such as Romana Truffle Pizza with Trio of Mushrooms ($32), Truffle and Mushrooms Farfelle in Truffle Cream Sauce ($26) and Truffle Fries ($9). These are available for dine in and takeaway at its outlets, or for delivery via pizzaexpresssg.oddle.me
NEW BAO
Din Tai Fung celebrates its 18th year in Singapore with a limited time product. Available only this month, the Steamed Pork and Dried Scallop Tang Bao ($12.80 per piece) is filled with minced pork and shredded dried scallops. You will also be given a straw to suck up the soup.
BAMNUT MILK
If you want to up your protein intake, BamNut Milk ($5.90 for 1 litre) has 7g of protein per serving - and the bonus is that it is manufactured using a zero waste process. Now you can buy a litre for yourself and gift your friend a free litre. Head to www.whatif-foods.com to order. Just add one for your friend and key in both addresses. This is while stocks last, and you will have to pay for shipping.
