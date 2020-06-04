PHOTO: PARK HOTEL ALEXANDRA

ROASTS FOR HOME

The popular roasts from The Carvery (Park Hotel Alexandra) are now available alongside ready-to-eat vacuum-packed soups and stews, so you can recreate your meal at home.

Visit https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/alexandra/takeaway-roasts for the menu and to place an order.

PHOTO: NALATI RESTAURANT & EVENTS

NEW IN CBD

Those back to work in the Central Business District can check out new restaurant Nalati@Distrii (Level 2, Republic Plaza 1). It offers a la carte and Bento Box takeaways from $8.50. Highlights include salted egg crab ($68), Sichuan mala bullfrog ($68) and steamed cod fish ($29.80). From now till June 30, get a 50 per cent discount off its takeaway menus.

PHOTO: SWISSBAKE

GOOD EVENING

Swissbake's Abend Brot (or Evening Bread) is great for those watching their carbs. It has less carbohydrates than traditional wheat/rye mixed breads. Priced at $5.95, it is available at Swissbake shops at Holland Village and Paragon, most Cold Storage and Market Place by Jasons outlets, or via www.portopantry.com

PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER

TASTE OF ITALY

Missing Italy? Marks & Spencer's Italian sauces and pastas may stave off some of that wanderlust. The sauces are made by a family-run business in Calabria, while the pasta is air-dried in the Italian Alps by the Felicetti family. Both are available at Wheelock Place, VivoCity, Parkway Parade, Plaza Singapura and One Raffles Place outlets.