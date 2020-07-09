Tenderloin steak is at 70 per cent off at Cold Storage

COLD STORAGE

Enjoy the local supermarket chain’s meatier deals as it is extending its Meat Promotions for another week.

You can now get your hands on delicious steaks at delectable prices from July 10 to 16, while stocks last.

Quality steak cuts such as Tenderloin is at 70 per cent off ($2.09/100g, usual price $6.99) while Ribeye is at 50 per cent off ($2.99/100g, usual price $5.99), so grab this limited-time opportunity for the whole family to dig into a hearty meat feast this long weekend.

IMPOSSIBLE PEPPER

BreadTalk's Impossible Pepper ($2.50) features the plant-based meat cooked in a turnip and black pepper sauce. You can get two pieces of it and two bottles of soya milk at $9.60 (usual price $10.60) now from www.breadtalk.com.sg and via delivery platforms.

BreadTalk's Impossible Pepper bun BREADTALK

OOH MALA

What is it about mala snacks that make them irresistible? Ooh has been burning tongues since 2018, and its new item - Mala Green Peas ($5) - should be a hit too. The peas are a blend of sweet, spicy and salty, and are available only via its online store (www.ooh.sg) and on Shopee and Lazada.

HOME COOKIN

Hopeless in the kitchen? Online service Cookin1 can help busy millennials, with its fresh per-portioned DIY meal kits - and accompanying recipe cards - that require six steps and 30 minutes to prepare. The convenient, healthy restaurant-style meals containing quality ingredients range from baked tonkatsu ($19.90) to French onion chicken ($24.90). To order, visit www.cookin1.com