PHOTO: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE
PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL
PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK
PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE GROUP
Yeoh Wee Teck
Aug 13, 2020 06:00 am

AFTERNOON TEA

Peranakan Afternoon Tea is now served at Lobby Lounge (InterContinental Singapore, Tel: 6825-1008) with creations using locally-farmed ingredients, alongside modern renditions of Peranakan treats. This will run till end-October. Prices start from $88 for two. Visit TheLobbyLounge.sg for more information.

GERMAN GASTRONOMY

From Aug 22 to Sept 21, Gordon Grill (Goodwood Park Hotel, Tel: 6730-1744) offers menus highlighting different Germanic regions. Highlights include Chilled White Asparagus and Bavarian favourites Sauerkraut Soup and Crispy Pork Belly. Lunch starts from $68 and dinner from $88.

KAFE SAMSA OPENS

Newcomer Kafe Samsa (70 Telok Ayer St, Tel: 6977-7057) was named after a pastry popular in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, so it is not a surprise that it offers a range of buttery samsa, with stuffings such as lamb ($8) and apple ($6). You can buy it as a box of six at $40, which comes with homemade relish made of tomatoes and sage. Purchase it in-store or via order.thenomads.vip/#/

CLASSICS AT HOME

Crystal Jade's new range of frozen and ready-to-cook and eat products are the best ever. Recommended items include the Signature HK Char Siew Bun ($8.80), siew mai ($9.80), Poached Chicken Szechuan style ($9.80) and roast pork ($19.80). Head to estore.crystaljade.com to order.

Savour the best of old world comfort food at Xin Tekka
