Food FYI
M&S APP
Marks & Spencer has launched M&S Singapore, with over 1,500 products available for next-day delivery, such as ready prepared meals, organic produce and premium wines. You'll find the app on both the App Store and Google Play store, and for a limited time, you'll get $15 off when you place your first order (with a minimum spend of $150).
SOFT BUNS
Gardenia Little Bites Soft Bun ($0.70) is the latest from Gardenia. It comes in two flavours - Creamy Hokkaido (a chocolate bun with Hokkaido Milk cream) and the Rich Chocolatey. What's more, head to Gardenia's Facebook page to win a three-month supply of bread. You can choose to donate your prize to the needy. Contest ends Aug 31.
THE LINE ONLINE
For the time being, The Line (Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, Tel: 6213-4398) has switched from its legendary buffet spread to dishes prepared a la minute and served tableside. You order via a digital menu to minimise human contact, with no cap on the number of servings. Lunch is now $58 and dinner starts from $58.
SHIITAKE SNACK
If WFH is making you snack, try something healthy. Eden's Shiitake Mushroom snacks come in two flavours - Black Summer Truffle ($12.90) and Himalayan Sea Salt Shiitake Chips ($10). The shrooms are vacuum-fried to preserve nutrients. You can buy this via www.edenschips.com or from online retailers Shopee and Lazada.
