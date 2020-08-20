Makan

Aug 20, 2020 06:00 am

Marks & Spencer has launched M&S Singapore, with over 1,500 products available for next-day delivery, such as ready prepared meals, organic produce and premium wines. You'll find the app on both the App Store and Google Play store, and for a limited time, you'll get $15 off when you place your first order (with a minimum spend of $150).

Gardenia Little Bites Soft Bun ($0.70) is the latest from Gardenia. It comes in two flavours - Creamy Hokkaido (a chocolate bun with Hokkaido Milk cream) and the Rich Chocolatey. What's more, head to Gardenia's Facebook page to win a three-month supply of bread. You can choose to donate your prize to the needy. Contest ends Aug 31.

For the time being, The Line (Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, Tel: 6213-4398) has switched from its legendary buffet spread to dishes prepared a la minute and served tableside. You order via a digital menu to minimise human contact, with no cap on the number of servings. Lunch is now $58 and dinner starts from $58.

If WFH is making you snack, try something healthy. Eden's Shiitake Mushroom snacks come in two flavours - Black Summer Truffle ($12.90) and Himalayan Sea Salt Shiitake Chips ($10). The shrooms are vacuum-fried to preserve nutrients. You can buy this via www.edenschips.com or from online retailers Shopee and Lazada.

Find comfort food at Zouk with its dining concept Capital Kitchen
Weets Eats

Find comfort food at Zouk

