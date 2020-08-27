LOBSTER NASI LEMAK

Just for next month, Penang Culture is offering a Lobster Nasi Lemak Platter ($49.90). The platter comprises Boston lobster, sambal udang, fried chicken thigh and beef rendang over coconut rice. It serves up to three diners and is great for small gatherings. You can get this from outlets at Compass One, Jem, nex, VivoCity and White Sands.

ALL YOU CAN EAT

Head to Spice Brasserie (Parkroyal on Kitchener Road, Tel: 6428-3160) for its Weekend A La Carte Buffet ($58), available for lunch on weekends, and dinner from Friday to Sunday. Get unlimited servings of signature creations such as the black char siew, charcoal broken rice claypot with seafood, and truffle noodles.

NEW MENU

The star of the new menu at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung (The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6715-6871) is Japanese Madai ($30). The fish is served with sea urchin, pomelo, ikan bilis and cincalok. Another highlight is the Foie Gras Kaya Toast ($22) with its combination of sweet (kaya) and salty (foie gras).

FRESH BAKES

La Pasteleria's (Royal Square@Novena, Tel: 8318-2138) signature item is freshly baked burnt cheesecake (from $7 a slice, $40 a cake), alongside treats such as butter cookies (from $5), brownies (from $5) and muffins ($4.50). It also serves savouries and coffee.