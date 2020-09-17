CLASSY GIFT

Need a classy gift for the Mid-Autumn Festival? Check out the limited-edition Wan Hao Premium Gift Set ($238). You get gold-dusted Black Truffle Mooncakes with Bayonne Ham and Single Yolk, and a bottle of Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne. This impressive box set has four mooncakes. This is available till Oct 1.

You can order online via www.celebratorydelights.com/mooncakes or call 6831-4708.

CHIFFON CAKE

You can also celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with a twist by trying Rainbow Lapis' Golden Moonlight chiffon ($25), a cake with yellow salted egg yolk buttercream and toasted melon seeds on top. Also available are the Teochew Yam with Mochi ($28) and Rainbow Spiral Yam Mochi ($28) mooncakes.

All orders at www.rainbowlapis.com come with tea and complimentary paper lanterns.

Sama Sama by Tok Tok (Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 6904-3971) has introduced four new sets of Indonesian classics. One of the best is Nasi Bebek Goreng Ubud ($16). The duck's crispy skin is perfect with the trio of house-made tongue-scorching sambals.

MORE COLLIN'S

The latest Collin's outlet opens today at Jurong Point Shopping Centre (reservations.collins.sg) with a dining-in-a-garden concept. To celebrate this, get the 1kg 45 Days Dry Aged Black Angus Tomahawk at $88, instead of the usual $16 for 100g. The promotion ends on Sept 30.