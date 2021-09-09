Food FYI: Go mad over these special mooncake flavours

SAVOURY AND SWEET

Thye Moh Chan's mooncakes are known for their traditional recipes, so it is interesting when the selections are updated. This year, the new offering is the Olive Vegetable Tau Sar with Salted Egg Yolk ($12.80 a piece). The savoury-sweet combination makes it appealing to those who shun the usual heavy sweetness of mooncakes. It is available at all outlets and via breadtalk.com.sg/shop till Sept 21.

EGG CUSTARD

The Peninsula's Mini Egg Custard Mooncake (eight pieces, $83) is almost legendary, featuring ingredients such as duck egg, butter and coconut milk, and the custard has hints of salted duck egg yolk. It is also one of the few mooncakes best enjoyed warmed. You can get it at Takashimaya Level 2 or Tangs at VivoCity. It is available till Sept 21.

DURIAN DELIGHT

Durian fans should enjoy Hong Kong Bay's Superior Black Gold Snow Skin Musang King mooncakes (from $58) as the charcoal skin contains rich durian paste. To order, visit jyy.com.sg

SAKURA AND MSW

Fyre Singapore has something that will make you cheer or jeer. Its Sakura Blossom Lychee MSW Mooncake is exactly what it is - a mix of sakura, lychee and Mao Shan Wang durian ($128.80 for a box of four).

There is also the Snowskin Ultimum set with two pieces of two types of mooncakes (sakura mix and 100 per cent MSW, $148.80). To order, visit fyresg.com