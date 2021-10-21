Food FYI for Halloween

DESSERT FOR THE DEAD

The Super Loco Group celebrates Halloween with a month-long special dinner menu created in celebration of Dia de los Muertos, Mexico's Day of the Dead, and an exclusive dessert collaboration with patissier Janice Wong. Pastel de Catrina ($19) is a corn parfait with passion fruit gelee, topped with blood orange sorbet and an elaborately painted dark chocolate skull with pistachio crumble. This is available from Oct 27 to Nov 27 across its outlets at Robertson Quay and Customs House, and at Lucha Loco (15 Duxton Hill).

STARBUCKS SPOOK-A-CCINO

Each year, you can count on Starbucks to join in the spooky fun. Its Spook-A-Ccino ($8.20) combines strawberry, chocolate and coffee with whipped cream and a pumpkin chocolate topper. Order this in-store or via the usual delivery platforms.

SPOOKY CHOCS

Here's the perfect trick or treat snack - the Spooky Mini Chocolate Colin Faces ($4.90) from Marks & Spencer, made from white chocolate. The retailer is also selling the new Decorate Your Own Spooky Biscuits ($7.90), which you can turn into an activity for your guests.

WITCHES BREW

There are plenty of fun drinks in time for Halloween. Try Witches Brew ($6.50) from Beyond Coffee (#02-136/136 VivoCity), a mix of fresh passion fruit shaken with fizzy oolong tea and topped with strawberries, slices of lemon and a glitzy purple potion. The beverage is perfect for your TikTok and is available till Oct 31.