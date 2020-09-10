Makan

Food FYI: Mooncake mania

SOUR PLUM HAZELNUT.PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE
MOONCAKE TINGKAT.PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE
CAKES AND TARTS.PHOTO: FURAMA SINGAPORE
TASTY FILLINGS.PHOTO: PUTIEN SINGAPORE
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Sep 10, 2020 06:00 am

SOUR PLUM HAZELNUT

You can depend on Hua Ting Restaurant (Orchard Hotel Singapore) to come up with great mooncakes. This year's highlight is sour plum with roasted organic hazelnut snowskin mooncake ($70).

This and others from the Millennium Mooncakes by Hua Ting range are available from the hotel or online via bit.ly/OHSTakeaway till Oct 1.

MOONCAKE TINGKAT

One of the best mooncakes of the season comes from the Clifford Pier Mooncake Tingkat ($98). In the tingkat, there are four baked mooncakes in different flavours, and the must-try is the delicious sweet, salty and spicy salted lotus and hae bee hiam. To order, call 6877-8943 or visit shop.fullertonhotels.com

CAKES AND TARTS

For something with traditional and modern elements, Furama Singapore and Drips Bakery Cafe have teamed up to launch limited-edition moon tarts. The set ($33.80) has three mini mooncakes (flavours include royal milk tea) and three tarts by Drips. Order via food.furama.com Only 500 boxes are available.

TASTY FILLINGS

Putien's popular Madam Leng Mooncakes return with two types of fillings: yam and purple sweet potato (from $32). Both come encased in a flaky pastry crust. It's a mess to eat but very tasty. These are available at all outlets or online via inline.app/order/putien

Makan

New mooncakes from Carlton Hotel Singapore

