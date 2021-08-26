Makan

Food FYI: New snowskin mooncakes for the season

TASTE OF HONG KONG. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE
LOVE OF LIMONCELLO.PHOTO: REGENT SINGAPORE
NOURISHING TREAT.PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA
FRUITY FLAVOURS.PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE
Aug 26, 2021 06:00 am

TASTE OF HONG KONG

Snowskin remains a popular mooncake option for the Mid-Autumn Festival, and Crystal Jade offers a set (from $42 for four) for those who miss Hong Kong and Macau. One flavour is inspired by the Macau peanut candy and another by Hong Kong milk tea. Visit www.crystaljade.com to order online or walk in to buy till Sept 21. There is also a delivery option at $12 per location.

LOVE OF LIMONCELLO

Regent Singapore has a most intriguing mooncake. It is the Amalfi Limoncello & Basil snowskin mooncake ($87 for eight pieces) from Italian restaurant Basilico, with a fresh, tart flavour.

To order, call 6725-3239 or visit www.regentsingapore.com.sg

NOURISHING TREAT

Resorts World Sentosa's snowskin mooncakes have one aim - to nourish you. The Butterfly Pea Flower with Organic Cereal Snow Skin Mooncake features organic cereal and milk custard, and antioxidant-rich butterfly pea flower. It is paired with pu'er tea, said to regulate blood fat levels and cholesterol. Till Sept 19, the set retails at $128.

Call 6577-6688 to order or go to www.rwsentosa.com/mooncakes

FRUITY FLAVOURS

Hai Tien Lo (Pan Pacific Singapore) has two new snowskin flavours - the Mango Passion ($80) with a tart mango and passionfruit cremeux with mango confit, and the Virgin Singapore Sling ($80) with a filling of lime juice, pineapple, cherry and diced pineapple. You can order them via ppsinshop.com

Makansutra: Savour these little treats while you still can
Savour these little local treats while you still can

