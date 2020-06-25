Food FYI: New vegan choices

VEEF BURGER

Vegans who miss beef should try vEEF Original Vegan Burger Patties in Smoky BBQ (two pieces per pack; $10.90 till end July). The product is free of meat, gluten and dairy, and available online at www.ryansgrocery.com and Ryan's Grocery's Great World and Binjai Park outlets. You can even build your own vegan burger with Ryan's Low Carb Burger Bun ($5.90), Ballymaloe Original Relish ($1.80) and dairy-free Cheddar Style Slices from Daiya ($13).

INDIAN VEGAN

The new vegan menu at Mr Biryani (32 Norris Road, Tel: 8661-4271) is loaded with classic dishes, including the signature Hyderabadi Dhum Biryani, made with plant-based ingredients. Choose between the Vegan Combo ($30 for two) and Vegan Feast ($60 for four). The menus are available Monday to Thursday.

VEGAN ICE CREAM

The latest vegan flavours from Ben & Jerry's - Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Caramel Cluster (both $14.90 at Ben & Jerry's outlets) - are made with almond milk and ingredients that are non-GMO-sourced, certified vegan and Fairtrade. Environmentalists will be happy to know the packaging is responsibly sourced too.

PANDAN SOYA MILK

The vegan-friendly F&N NutriSoy Fresh Soya Milk infused with real pandan is a limited-edition drink made with fresh soya beans and pandan.

It contains amino acids and is cholesterol and lactose-free.

Grab a 475ml pack at $1.50 from all supermarkets.