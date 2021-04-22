Food FYI: Ramadan edition

BUFFET SPREAD

Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant (Furama RiverFront, Tel: 6739-6463) offers a buffet spread of authentic Indonesian dishes, such as Rendang Daging Sapi and Udang Bijirin, as well as Pulut Durian Pengat and Agar-Agar Gula Melaka for dessert. It is at $33.80 for lunch and $38.80 for dinner. Those 60 years and above get a 30 per cent discount, while youngsters aged six to 12 get 40 per cent off.

RAYA COOKIES

The Cempedak Cookie ($15.80) from Swissbake may be a Ramadan release, but it is a treat for all times. The distinct aroma perfumes the cookie, while the chopped almonds add texture. You can get this as part of the Joyous Treats Gift Set ($39.80) too, with your choice of two cookies or crisps and a Gula Melaka Tea Cake. It is available at all Swissbake bakeries, Kraftwich outlets and selected PastaMania outlets.

FUSION PIZZA

Pizza Arc (located at Yishun Hearts and NEWest) has an Italian-Malay fusion creation for Ramadan. The Nasi Lemak Pizza (from $16.50) features a pandan-infused crust, sambal spread, cheese and chicken cubes. It is then topped with crispy ikan bilis.

ONLINE BAZAAR

Shopee's Ramadan Bazaar is a good resource if you need to stock up for Hari Raya. Food items you can order include the Ondeh Ondeh Cake from Montreux Patisserie ($45), Nutella Tapak Kuda from Sugary Kneads ($24) and Annabella Patisserie's brownies ($25.60). Check in frequently because there are flash sales and coupons available.