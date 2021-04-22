Food FYI: Ramadan edition
BUFFET SPREAD
Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant (Furama RiverFront, Tel: 6739-6463) offers a buffet spread of authentic Indonesian dishes, such as Rendang Daging Sapi and Udang Bijirin, as well as Pulut Durian Pengat and Agar-Agar Gula Melaka for dessert. It is at $33.80 for lunch and $38.80 for dinner. Those 60 years and above get a 30 per cent discount, while youngsters aged six to 12 get 40 per cent off.
RAYA COOKIES
The Cempedak Cookie ($15.80) from Swissbake may be a Ramadan release, but it is a treat for all times. The distinct aroma perfumes the cookie, while the chopped almonds add texture. You can get this as part of the Joyous Treats Gift Set ($39.80) too, with your choice of two cookies or crisps and a Gula Melaka Tea Cake. It is available at all Swissbake bakeries, Kraftwich outlets and selected PastaMania outlets.
FUSION PIZZA
Pizza Arc (located at Yishun Hearts and NEWest) has an Italian-Malay fusion creation for Ramadan. The Nasi Lemak Pizza (from $16.50) features a pandan-infused crust, sambal spread, cheese and chicken cubes. It is then topped with crispy ikan bilis.
ONLINE BAZAAR
Shopee's Ramadan Bazaar is a good resource if you need to stock up for Hari Raya. Food items you can order include the Ondeh Ondeh Cake from Montreux Patisserie ($45), Nutella Tapak Kuda from Sugary Kneads ($24) and Annabella Patisserie's brownies ($25.60). Check in frequently because there are flash sales and coupons available.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now