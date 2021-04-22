Makan

Food FYI: Ramadan edition

Food FYI: Ramadan edition
Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant.PHOTOS: FURAMA RIVERFRONT, SWISSBAKE, MONTREUX PATISSERIE, PIZZA ARC
Food FYI: Ramadan edition
Cempedak Cookie ($15.80).PHOTOS: FURAMA RIVERFRONT, SWISSBAKE, MONTREUX PATISSERIE, PIZZA ARC
Food FYI: Ramadan edition
Pizza Arc.PHOTOS: FURAMA RIVERFRONT, SWISSBAKE, MONTREUX PATISSERIE, PIZZA ARC
Food FYI: Ramadan edition
Ondeh Ondeh Cake.PHOTOS: FURAMA RIVERFRONT, SWISSBAKE, MONTREUX PATISSERIE, PIZZA ARC
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Apr 22, 2021 06:00 am

BUFFET SPREAD

Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant (Furama RiverFront, Tel: 6739-6463) offers a buffet spread of authentic Indonesian dishes, such as Rendang Daging Sapi and Udang Bijirin, as well as Pulut Durian Pengat and Agar-Agar Gula Melaka for dessert. It is at $33.80 for lunch and $38.80 for dinner. Those 60 years and above get a 30 per cent discount, while youngsters aged six to 12 get 40 per cent off.

RAYA COOKIES

The Cempedak Cookie ($15.80) from Swissbake may be a Ramadan release, but it is a treat for all times. The distinct aroma perfumes the cookie, while the chopped almonds add texture. You can get this as part of the Joyous Treats Gift Set ($39.80) too, with your choice of two cookies or crisps and a Gula Melaka Tea Cake. It is available at all Swissbake bakeries, Kraftwich outlets and selected PastaMania outlets.

FUSION PIZZA

Pizza Arc (located at Yishun Hearts and NEWest) has an Italian-Malay fusion creation for Ramadan. The Nasi Lemak Pizza (from $16.50) features a pandan-infused crust, sambal spread, cheese and chicken cubes. It is then topped with crispy ikan bilis.

ONLINE BAZAAR

Shopee's Ramadan Bazaar is a good resource if you need to stock up for Hari Raya. Food items you can order include the Ondeh Ondeh Cake from Montreux Patisserie ($45), Nutella Tapak Kuda from Sugary Kneads ($24) and Annabella Patisserie's brownies ($25.60). Check in frequently because there are flash sales and coupons available.

1864 x L’eclair Patisserie Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea.
Makan

Give mum a treat this Mother's Day

Related Stories

Race for deals on ramen, rice and more at FairPrice

McDonald’s launches new kids’ book series, BTS meal

Home bakers of Tampines hoping for the tide to turn

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck