Food trend wishlist for 2020

The big food trends in 2019 made up a diverse list, ranging from zero waste to the rise of the mocktail. Going by these predictions, we are all in for a healthier, environmentally conscious time. Here are five trends I hope will thrive:

TOAST

Toasts - in particular Shibuya toast and kaya toast - are supposed to get big.

I hope kaya toast makes it in Europe and the US because while I am excited to try new cuisines, when you travel, there will be days you need comfort and familiarity, especially when accompanied by kopi and half-boiled eggs.

MEAT ALTERNATIVES

These have made inroads into Singapore, popping up as burgers, "meatballs" and mapo tofu. It is vital that there is variety because as the environment continues to need repair, reducing meat consumption will only help.

CAULIFLOWER

Cauliflower is the new kale, and I could not be happier as I love its heft and versatility. The good thing is there are many yummy versions here.

UGLY FOOD

#Sadfood is set to be the trending hashtag because Insta-unfriendly food seems to be the Insta-friendly thing. As someone with an Instagram account, I'm happy as it takes the pressure off making the dish look better than it really is.

WEST AFRICAN FARE

West African cuisine is the new darling of the food and beverage scene. There may be 16 countries within the region, but the dishes share some a common trait - the use of tomatoes, onions and chilli peppers. Let's hope we will finally start to see more West African restaurants in Singapore.