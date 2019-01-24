Forget the diet this festive season with binge-worthy CNY bites

If you are not snacking during Chinese New Year, you are not living. Ditch the diet for a while and indulge. Here are some binge-worthy bites:

OLD CHANG KEE

Old Chang Kee's contribution to the Chinese New Year binge is the curry cookie ($16.80 from selected Old Chang Kee and Curry Times outlets).

It is the same curry as the one inside its famous curry puff.

Bite in and you will get hits of candlenut, galangal and shredded curry leaves.

Another option is the nasi lemak cookie ($16.80) with fried ikan bilis and peanuts on a cookie made out of dried chillies, assam, belachan and shrimp paste.

LADYIRONCHEF

Influential food blogger Ladyironchef has gone into the pineapple tarts business. The team has partnered Creme Maison Bakery and come up with the LIC Pineapple Truffles. The truffles come in a few flavours - French Rose, Nutella Swirl, Pandan Kaya and Chicken Floss - and you can get two flavours in a pretty blue box of 36 for $58. The two conversation-worthy ones are the Pandan Kaya (described as similar to ondeh ondeh) and the Chicken Floss, because who doesn't like floss during Chinese New Year?

To order, e-mail mail@ladyironchef.com

THE PERANAKAN

There is nothing like doing a good deed and being rewarded with a delicious snack.

The sale of The Peranakan (Claymore Connect, Tel: 6262-4428) is selling its goodies - such as cashew nut cookies ($23), kueh lapis ($68) and sugee cookies ($20) - will see 20 per cent of the proceeds will go to Assisi Hospice.

Visit www.theperanakanshop.com for details.

SPRMRKT

SPRMRKT (STPI at Robertson Quay and Cluny Court) is offering a pineapple tart with a lemongrass twist, adding earl grey for aroma. The result is an unusual snack for the season. You can buy it for $38.80 at the outlets now.

THE LITTLE WHISK

For a light snack, newcomer The Little Whisk (@thelittlewhisk.sg on Instagram) offers CNY Jellies (from $38 for four). It comes in flavours such as grape, pina colada and strawberry, and the flower jellies are hand-piped using a syringe.

Because it is all painstakingly done via freehand, no two flowers will be the same.

To order, e-mail thelittlewhisk.sg@gmail.com or drop a direct message via Instagram.

SWEETSPOT

To remind you to save money, SweetSpot (Marina Bay Sands, Tel: 6688-8588) is serving up a chocolate Piggy Bank ($78). This bright pink piglet is made of Valrhona chocolate, sitting atop a treasure chest of dark, white and milk chocolate truffles.

You'll get a wooden hammer to crack open the piglet to unveil more chocolate ingots and coins, symbolising an abundance of prosperity.

To order, e-mail SweetSpot@MarinaBaySands.com or give them a call.

VIOLET OON SINGAPORE

The Yam Cake (or Wu Tao Gao, from $42) at Violet Oon Singapore is a traditional treat done the traditional way.

The yam has been infused with dried prawns, Chinese sausages, dried mushrooms and minced pork and five spice powder, then steamed and garnished with sliced red chillies, spring onions, coriander leaves and deep-fried shallots.

Call 9834-9935 to order and give them two days notice, then you can pick it up at either the Ion Orchard or Bukit Timah outlet.

DELIFRANCE

Chinese New Year carbs come in the form of a BBQ Chix Bo Luo Croissant ($3.50) from Delifrance. This has a barbecue chicken filling, with a flaky bo luo croissant that is topped with a golden, sweet and crunchy crust.

You can also try the Lychee Tartlets ($10.90 for six), Zesty Orange Croissant ($3.40) and Cranberry & Pistachio Biscotti ($14.80 a tin).

COLD STONE CREAMERY

Cold Stone Creamery celebrates Chinese New Year with a limited-edition 5 Treasures Ice Cream (from $6.50), with ingredients such as goji berries, hawthorn berries and osmanthus flowers. These are then mixed into French Vanilla Ice Cream.

BLUE LOTUS

One of the prettiest goodies for the Year of the Pig comes from Blue Lotus.

Its artisanal Nian Gao Goodies, available in Traditional and Red Date flavours, and the Carrot Cake and Yam Cake, can be ordered as a set of four for $38. The best part is that it comes in a four-tier tingkat adorned with the restaurant's signature lantern motifs.

It makes for a lovely gift, and you can reuse the tingkat after the festivities.

Head for any Blue Lotus restaurant (Quayside Isle, Tanjong Pagar Centre, Novotel Singapore on Stevens and 991B Alexandra Road) to order.