Forgotten Mother's Day? Grab these last-minute treats for mum

As weekdays blend into weekends during the circuit breaker, we may forget birthdays, public holidays and special occasions.

And if you didn’t remember that it’s Mother’s Day this Sunday, it’s not too late. We have some ideas for you to impress your mum.

FOUR SEASONS SINGAPORE

Let's start with cakes, because it’s a pretty way to say you love mum.

Four Seasons Singapore’s executive pastry chef Audrey Yee makes some of the best desserts in town, and her limited edition Raspberry Lychee Rose (from $48) will be a treat for your mother.

The intricate piping details will please but it’s the floral and berry notes of the cake that will reel her in.

Order at least one day in advance - so do it now - via https://bit.ly/fscakes2go or call 6731-7250.

Raspberry Lychee Rose from Four Seasons Singapore FOUR SEASONS SINGAPORE

JAVA+

If you mother likes champagne and yogurt, the Pink Champagne Yogurt Gateau ($80) from Java+ (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel) is perfect. The cake features yogurt mousse, champagne cold creme brulee, buttery almond crumble and vanilla genoise sponge.

Call 6831-4605 to order. Visit http://www.singaporemarriott.com/restaurant/java for more information.

Pink Champagne Yogurt Gateau from Java+ SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL

LEVEL33

For those keeping an eye on sugar levels and the carb intake on the low, LeVeL33’s Mom’s Lemon Cheesecake (from $58) is the answer. Add the restaurant’s Blond Lager and IPA ($6.50) or a Prosecco from 47 Anno Domini ($78).

Send a WhatsApp message to 8511-4613 to place your order.

Mom’s Lemon Cheesecake from LeVeL33 LEVEL33

RICK GRANT'S

If you want to inject a personal touch and you’re dying to do something, bake for her.

Get Rick Grant’s gluten-free and allergen-friendly premixes ($8.90), like the Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and Donut Nugget Mix.

Ryan’s Grocery sells them via www.ryansgrocery.com, as well as their outlets at 29 Binjai Park and Great World.

Rick Grant's chocolate chip cookie mix RYAN'S GROCERY

IRON NORI

Celebrate Mother’s Day and help a good cause at the same time.

Iron Nori is a special needs restaurant, focused on the training and employment of special needs youths, and it works with the app SG Assist to offer free delivery. If your mother lives by herself, SG Assist can help check in on her too.

Sets start from $59 for a meal good for two, and includes pan-seared salmon and a pork tomahawk cooked two ways. Get all the details at https://www.ironsupperclub.com.

To order, send a WhatsApp message to 8722-1200 or 8931-8022.

Pan-seared salmon from Iron Nori IRON NORI

FIREBAKE

For mothers who prefer European cuisine, try Firebake’s Woodfired Family-size Beef Pie ($55), available from Friday) till Mother’s Day.

The pie weighs 1kg and is loaded with beef stew enriched with tomato paste, veal stock and red wine, then topped with slices of cheddar cheese.

Add $5 to write a message (up to 16 characters) made of cut-up pastry, but you’ll need to give them two days’ notice.

For enquiries, reservations or pre-orders with special instructions, send a WhatsApp message to 9784-2950.

Woodfired Family-size Beef Pie from Firebake FIREBAKE

SUMMERLONG

We may not be able to travel but take mum on a culinary tour of Greece and the Mediterranean with a bundled meal from Summerlong, boasting highlights such as the restaurant’s signature Tzatziki, Cauliflower Hummus and Smoked Eggplant dips. The bundle for four also includes a choice of Prosecco or Rose.

The Mother’s Day meal is at $185, good for four. Mothers will also receive a bouquet of flowers from local online florist Sing See Soon.

To order, e-mail info@summerlongsg.com or call 6235-1225.

Summerlong's Tzatziki, Cauliflower Hummus and Smoked Eggplant dips THE DANDY COLLECTION

DOLCETTO BY BASILICO

Dolcetto at Regent Singapore has taken Basilico’s signature items from its popular Sunday Brunch and put them together for a L’Amore Di Mamma (A Mother’s Heart) set.

Highlights include Sicilian Seafood Salad with Scallops, Prawns, Octopus, Citrus and Marinated Vegetables, Slow-cooked Salmon Confit and Grass-fed Angus Beef Tenderloin.

Order via https://bit.ly/Me_Regent_Delivery or call 6725-3057. The set feeds up to five, at $328.

L’Amore Di Mamma set from Dolcetto by Basilico REGENT SINGAPORE

SOFITEL SINGAPORE CENTRE

Why not send her an afternoon tea on Mother’s Day to cheer her up? Sofitel Singapore Centre has curated a limited edition afternoon tea treasures set at $58. It has the popular stuffed camembert cheese on waffle croissant, scones with cream and jam, and two tea bags of Singapour Je T’aime tea.

Give them a day’s notice and you’ll have to collect it yourself. To order, visit https://www.sofitel-singapore-citycentre.com/offers/afternoon-tea-take-o....

Sofitel Singapore Centre has curated a limited edition afternoon tea treasures set SOFITEL SINGAPORE CENTRE

BEAUTY IN THE POT

Asian food is always a safe bet and hotpots are an easy family meal.

Beauty In The Pot’s Beauty Collagen Steamboat starts from $78 and comes with free delivery.

It is good for four and comes with twin broth, sliced chicken thigh, sliced pork collar, handmade pork roll dumplings, silken tofu, fresh vegetables and noodles.

You can add some collagen-rich and healthy ingredients such as sea cucumber, cordyceps flower and porcini mushroom for mum.

Order via https://beautyinthepot.oddle.me/en_SG.

Beauty In The Pot’s Beauty Collagen Steamboat PARADISE GROUP OF RESTAURANTS

FAMOUS TREASURE

Famous Treasure has come up with three sets in time for Mother’s Day, starting from $198.

Expect to enjoy the Chinese restaurant’s most popular dishes like Wok-Fried Squid with Chinchalok and Lady’s Finger, Steamed Cod Fish with Preserved Olives and Wok-Fried Prawn Ball with Spring Onion Sauce.

Order online at https://famoustreasure.oddle.me or call 9730-7538.

Wok-Fried Squid with Chinchalok and Lady’s Finger from Famous Treasure FAMOUS TREASURE

SI CHUAN DOU HUA RESTAURANT

Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant (Parkroyal on Beach Road) has curated two menus for Mother’s Day, and these are available for takeaway and delivery till the end of May.

If your mother lives alone, order the Special Individual Eight-Course Set Menu ($68, for one) with dishes such as Sea Cod with Soya Sauce and Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles.

Meanwhile, the six-course family set menu ($188, for four) features Steamed Sea Cod with Light Soya Sauce and Braised Homemade Bean Curd with Prawns. The menus also come with a choice of complimentary nourishing soup, limited to the first 50 orders.

To order, call 6505-5722 or e-mail douhua.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com.

Special Individual Eight-Course Set Menu from Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant PARKROYAL ON BEACH ROAD

SOI THAI SOI NICE

From Friday to Sunday, Soi Thai Soi Nice offers the Pork Knuckle Mee Sua ($7.90, available on GrabFood). This is the sort of comforting traditional dish that many mothers may like.

Add other popular dishes such as Tofu Crystal Prawns, Signature Tom Yum Soup and Waterfall Deep Fried Pork Belly.

Pork Knuckle Mee Sua from Soi Thai Soi Nice SOI THAI SOI NICE

JAM AT SIRI HOUSE

Modern Asian restaurant Jam at Siri House’s special Mother’s Day Feed Me Menu ($350) includes a feast for four, with Roast Beef with Mala Butter and Slow Cooked Pork Rendang. The set also comes with a hamper of items such as a bottle of Prosecco and Black Garlic compound butter.

Delivery is free. to order, visit order.jam.sg.