Get best value with FairPrice's Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals

If your kids are staying home during this month's school holidays, you'll want to give them the best meals possible.

For food that's tasty and easy to make, look no further than the FairPrice Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals.

To continue bringing shoppers the best value and to help stretch your dollar further, the local supermarket chain is introducing this promotion every Thursday to Sunday, where you can enjoy exclusive low-price specials at 111 participating FairPrice neighbourhood stores (not available at FairPrice Xtra or FairPrice Finest).

From today until Sunday, start your day with eggs, a breakfast staple around the world.

The reputation of the Pasar brand has grown over the years and is trusted by consumers for serving up high quality at competitive prices.

So support local with Pasar Singapore Farm Fresh Eggs 550g ($1.85 for 10s, usual price $2.25), which come from hens that are fed a wholesome mix of natural grains to produce fresh eggs with lower cholesterol and strong vitamin E content.

From local high-tech farms which comply with stringent requirements and international food safety standards, the eggs are delivered within 24 hours to FairPrice stores to guarantee freshness and ensure they retain more nutrition.

Of course, eggs can be eaten at any time of the day too.

Cook them with SongHe New Crop Thai Hom Mali Rice 5kg ($10.80, usual price $17.50) and toss in some veggies for a hearty egg fried rice that will satisfy even the fussiest little eaters.

Enjoy the fragrance and taste of this freshly milled rice grain, which is also perfect for cooking porridge and a variety of rice dishes.

If the afternoon heat and humidity get too much, the entire family can cool down with the FairPrice Kool Potong Ice Confection Assorted 6s (two packs for $4.95, usual price two for $6.40).

Available in flavours like Sweet Corn, Red Bean, Durian and Yam, pop these into the freezer to get you through the sweltering weather, or save it for dessert.

When it comes to dinner, pick from the CP Tempura Chicken 350g (two for $9.25, usual price two for $11.80) or CP Half-Cut Middle Wing 350g (two for $12.25, usual price two for $15.60) for your protein fix - or have them both.

The wings are blended with the highest quality ingredients with no preservatives added, and the spices go perfectly with the crispy coated chicken.

They also come in bite-sized portions that can be served as a tasty snack for everyone.

The tempura chicken boasts specially formulated Japanese tempura coating which enhances the texture of the chicken mix, making it crunchy yet tender on the inside. Each piece is also preservative-free.

After a long day of feeding and entertaining the little ones, parents can kick back, relax and unwind with Carlsberg Green Label Canned Beer 24s x 320ml ($46.80, usual price $54.50).

Before calling it a night, don't forget to brush your teeth.

Colgate Total Toothpaste 150g ($5.95 each, buy two get one free) protects your teeth against plaque, gingivitis, stains, tartar and cavities, so you'll always have a bright smile for a brand new day.

La Gourmet cookware for a healthier you

Our children are our future, and they deserve the best the world can offer.

Since 1990, award-winning US brand La Gourmet has been built on the twin core principles of conserving energy and healthy living, and is committed to protecting our planet by offering products that promote a healthier lifestyle while preserving the environment.

So eating healthy food may be important, but preparing food using healthy, safe cookware is just as crucial.

If you have never tried a thermal cooker before, now is a good time to give it a go.

It works by trapping heat inside the pot so your food continues to cook without an external heat source. This not only seals in the flavour of your dish, but also reduces your carbon footprint as you are using your stove less.

From now until July 7, FairPrice shoppers can get their hands on a 7L La Gourmet thermal cooker for as low as $79.90 (usual price $259.90).

It is made of high-quality food grade 18/8 stainless steel that is bisphenol A-free, non-leaching and toxin-free, thanks to La Gourmet's special reflective lining which further enhances and ensures superior heat/cold retention - up to 30 per cent longer than regular thermal flasks.

The thermal cooker is part of the La Gourmet Thermal Infinity Blue Collection, which is offered at up to 85 per cent off if you collect bonus points with every $30 spent between now and June 23.

It is exclusively available at participating FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Shop, FairPrice Online and Warehouse Club stores during the redemption period.

The limited edition design with Singapore landmarks is also exclusively commissioned for FairPrice.

