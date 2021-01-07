Get hassle-free CNY meal sets from Cheers, FairPrice Xpress

The start of 2021 comes with a chance to renew your spirits and move on from the past.

What better way to reward yourself for surviving 2020 than with a win?

From now till Feb 28, spend at least $5 at Cheers or FairPrice Xpress and receive a CheerFu ( fu meaning fortune and good luck in Chinese) Winnings Card for a chance to bring home prizes.

Ten lucky winners will receive weekend dinner buffet vouchers for four at Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts worth more than $340.

Other prizes include exclusive promotional deals on Cheers products, such as a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Magnolia aLive Low Fat Yoghurt Natural Plus. Terms and conditions apply.

In addition, stock up for the upcoming festive celebrations with great deals on Chinese New Year goodies such as abalone, festive snacks, wine, beer and more.

Hosting family and friends at home this Chinese New Year?

To make your prep hassle-free, Cheers is also running a pre-order for seasonal delicacies from BellyGood, which allows you to satisfy your guests' tummies without even stepping into the kitchen.

A la carte dishes available for pre-order include the BellyGood Treasure Pot Pen Cai ($328, serves eight to 10 people), which contains 10-head abalone, dried oyster, herbal chicken, prawns, smoked duck, Bai Ling mushroom and more.

There are also non-vegetarian and vegetarian party sets available for pre-order, which can feed eight to 10 people per set.

YU SHENG

The BellyGood Fortune Party Set ($388) includes Prosperity Yu Sheng with smoked salmon as an appetiser, fish maw, crab meat and mini pearl abalone in superior broth with flying fish caviar, and an array of entrees.

These include traditional fried premium seafood dumplings, steamed black truffle herbal chicken with goji berries and angelica, oven-baked barramundi in lychee sweet and sour sauce, wok-fried whole prawns in pineapple assam curry sauce, braised napa cabbage with mushroom and black moss and superior lotus leaf fried rice with chicken sausage, dried shrimp, mushroom and chestnut.

The set also includes aiyu jelly cocktail with mandarin orange as dessert and a choice of Coca-Cola, iced lemon tea or jasmine green tea for beverage.

Scan the QR code to view the menu items available for pre-order.

What's more, receive two complimentary cans of Lee Kum Kee Abalone in Premium Brand Oyster Sauce 180g with any party set order or a complimentary Prosperity Yu Sheng with Smoked Salmon (worth $68) with a la carte orders above $200.

Visit any Cheers or FairPrice Xpress store, excluding Cheers@NUS Engineering, Cheers@NUS Faculty of Science and Cheers@Our Tampines Hub to place your order now.

Delivery starts from Jan 18.

Want to replace your appliances for the new year?

Check out Cheers' purchase-with-purchase promotion from now till Jan 31.

With a minimum spend of $20 (inclusive of fuel spend), you can buy the Philips Daily Collection Stainless Steel Kettle HD9306/03 at just $29 (usual price $65) and the Philips Azur Steam Iron GC4533/36 at just $55 (usual price $99).

The offer is limited to four pieces for each customer, while stocks last.

This promotion is valid only at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores at Esso Service Stations. Terms and conditions apply.