Get lucky with Compass One's Toto:ly Makan Draw

Get ready to get lucky when it comes to phase two shopping at Compass One with the latest edition of its dining and shopping event, Toto:ly Makan Draw IV.

From July 6 to Aug 2, take your (quick) pick from bakeries, confectioneries, restaurants, cafes, fast-food outlets as well as snacks and specialities at the mall and walk away with attractive winnings.

As part of the Toto:ly Lucky Weekly Draws, shoppers who spend a minimum of $10 in a single receipt at each participating food and beverage (F&B) retailer stand a chance to receive $200 worth of Compass One vouchers.

Every Monday during the contest period, Compass One will announce six new participating F&B retailers for the week on its Facebook page at noon and at the Level 3 customer service counter.

Double your winnings when you spend at the featured non-F&B retailer of the week and snag $400 worth of vouchers.

The Toto:ly draw will take place every Monday and shoppers can win vouchers by matching the announced retailers with the number of F&B retailers they have dined at or ordered takeaway from in the previous week at the Level 3 customer service counter from 10am to 10pm.

If you are feeling extra lucky, keep a lookout for the "Ho Seh" Giveaways, where you can redeem a $5 Compass One voucher with minimum spend of $30 in a single receipt from selected categories of retailers which vary weekly.

This is limited to the first 1,000 shoppers.

And with a minimum spend of $150, the first 3,000 shoppers can take home the limited edition Toto:ly "Heng" Bath Towel.

If all this is not enough action for you, visit the Level 2 Atrium from July 6 to 19, from noon daily (dates are subject to changes), which boasts fun games for you to participate in when you spend a minimum of $30 in a single receipt.

Visit compassone.sg/totolymakandraw-iv/ for more information on how to play the Toto:ly Makan Draw IV as well as its terms and conditions.