Get lucky with Compass One's Toto:ly Makan Draw
Get ready to get lucky when it comes to phase two shopping at Compass One with the latest edition of its dining and shopping event, Toto:ly Makan Draw IV.
From July 6 to Aug 2, take your (quick) pick from bakeries, confectioneries, restaurants, cafes, fast-food outlets as well as snacks and specialities at the mall and walk away with attractive winnings.
As part of the Toto:ly Lucky Weekly Draws, shoppers who spend a minimum of $10 in a single receipt at each participating food and beverage (F&B) retailer stand a chance to receive $200 worth of Compass One vouchers.
Every Monday during the contest period, Compass One will announce six new participating F&B retailers for the week on its Facebook page at noon and at the Level 3 customer service counter.
Double your winnings when you spend at the featured non-F&B retailer of the week and snag $400 worth of vouchers.
The Toto:ly draw will take place every Monday and shoppers can win vouchers by matching the announced retailers with the number of F&B retailers they have dined at or ordered takeaway from in the previous week at the Level 3 customer service counter from 10am to 10pm.
If you are feeling extra lucky, keep a lookout for the "Ho Seh" Giveaways, where you can redeem a $5 Compass One voucher with minimum spend of $30 in a single receipt from selected categories of retailers which vary weekly.
This is limited to the first 1,000 shoppers.
And with a minimum spend of $150, the first 3,000 shoppers can take home the limited edition Toto:ly "Heng" Bath Towel.
If all this is not enough action for you, visit the Level 2 Atrium from July 6 to 19, from noon daily (dates are subject to changes), which boasts fun games for you to participate in when you spend a minimum of $30 in a single receipt.
Visit compassone.sg/totolymakandraw-iv/ for more information on how to play the Toto:ly Makan Draw IV as well as its terms and conditions.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now