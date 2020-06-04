Get Pau Shop, HaloCha and Shi Hui Yuan delivered to your home

With dining-in still not allowed during Phase One of Singapore's reopening, supporting our local hawker heroes while staying home continues to be imperative.

If you are looking for a flavourful meal or some light bites and have exhausted your usual options during the circuit breaker, check out FairPrice Group's range of food and beverage outlets that deliver right to your doorstep.

THE PAU SHOP BY KOPITIAM

Established in 2006 and available at more than 20 Kopitiam and Foodfare foodcourts and coffee shops around Singapore, The Pau Shop by Kopitiam will easily satisfy your dim sum cravings as it serves a delectable spread of handmade Hong Kong small plates with local-style beverages.

And now with its home delivery service, you can treat your loved ones to an affordable yum cha experience in the comfort of your own home.

Bestsellers include Siew Mai, Har Gow, Char Siew Pau and Lor Mai Kai, while new creations such as Crystal Dumpling, Phoenix Tail Prawn and Watercress with Black Fungus Dumpling will surely delight your taste buds.

Delivery is now available through GrabFood, Foodpanda and Marketplace@WhyQ.

WhatsApp pre-orders and self-collections are available at Foodfare at Choa Chu Kang Centre (9752-7542).

HALOCHA

Those longing for bubble tea can satisfy their thirst at HaloCha.

Its signature Taro Q Milk uses 100 per cent freshly prepared yam paste and hand-rolled chewy Taro Q to give the ultimate taro experience.

Classics such as Milk Tea with Pearls and Brown Sugar Fresh Milk are also available.

For a sweet and savoury encounter, pair your drinks with the popular Salted Egg Yolk Pau that oozes thick golden lava or with the flavourful Lotus Leaf Rice.

You can also check out its Facebook page for updates on new products and seasonal items. HaloCha is available through delivery on GrabFood and Foodpanda to customers in Yishun, Tampines and Raffles Place, and on Marketplace@WhyQ islandwide.

The brand is also coming soon to Sengkang and Bukit Panjang.

SHI HUI YUAN

If you want to treat yourself and your family to a healthy Bib Gourmand-worthy meal, Shi Hui Yuan will hit the spot.

From a hawker stall that set up shop in 1969 to a four-year winner in Michelin's Bib Gourmand category from 2016 to last year, it has weathered the passage of time.

Shi Hui Yuan's passionate founders, Mr Fong Pak Thim and his wife, wanted to create their version of a Singapore Hor Fun that is both nutritious and affordable.

They developed a recipe using over 30 herbs such as dang shen, yang shen xu and luo han guo, in line with their Cantonese cooking philosophy of "food as medicine".

The nutrient-loaded herb-based braising sauce has been continually stewed over 30 years with meat and bone from chicken and duck, and each plate of the famous hor fun is packed with more than 1,500mg of collagen in its rich gravy.

Last year, Shi Hui Yuan opened a flagship stall in Lau Pa Sat at 18 Raffles Quay (Stall 18) to bring the uniquely Singapore Hor Fun (from $5.80) to locals and tourists daily from 8am to 9pm.

And now, it is available for delivery on GrabFood, Foodpanda, FoodLine and Marketplace@WhyQ, as well as pickup or takeaway (WhatsApp 9619-5258).