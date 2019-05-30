Get ready for Hari Raya open house with FairPrice Housebrand

As Ramadan comes to a close, it will soon be time to embrace a favourite local tradition - the Hari Raya open house.

From the usual household dishes tantalising guests at every Raya dinner to cleaning essentials that spruce up your home, stock up on these halal-certified FairPrice Housebrand picks and warm the hearts of all who show up.

Kick off a curated dinner with FairPrice Housebrand Red Cargo Rice Vermicelli (500g), a product of Singapore, which allows noodle lovers to slurp up some healthy mee siam as it is trans fat free, cholesterol free and higher in wholegrains, making it the healthier choice.

Just one serving provides 160 per cent of your daily wholegrain intake needs.

For those craving healthier mee goreng, opt for FairPrice Housebrand Whole Wheat Spaghetti or Whole Wheat Fusilli (500g), which is packed and produced in Italy.

It is also trans fat free, cholesterol free and higher in wholegrains, making it the healthier choice.

The regular range includes spaghetti, fusilli, elbow, penne rigate and linguine, so you can go wild with your creations.

What is more, entice your guests' palates with a bowl of assam pedas using the FairPrice Housebrand Assam Fish Paste (200g).

Apart from being trans fat free, it comes ready to cook, which means you can whip up a feast for a hungry horde in no time.

It is also available in flavours like Chicken Curry, Green Curry and Tom Yam.

To make assam pedas, simply mix the paste with water in a pot and bring to a boil. Add fish fillets and simmer on medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes.

Add tomatoes and ladies' fingers and cook for another two to three minutes or until cooked.

Serve this up and watch your guests return for seconds and more.

The newly-launched FairPrice Housebrand Kicap Manis (660ml), a trans fat free product of Malaysia, is perfect for stir-fry, marinades, barbecues or as a dipping sauce.

Don't forget to dish out tasty sides to seal the deal.

The FairPrice Housebrand Frozen Curry Puffs, Samosas and Spring Rolls (500g) are products of Malaysia, trans fat free and all-time favourites. The curry puffs and spring rolls are also cholesterol free, while the samosas are low in cholesterol.

Savoury goodness also awaits in the FairPrice Housebrand Pan Fry Satay (300g + 200g Gravy) or Pak Satay on Sticks (300g + 200g Gravy), which are Healthier Choice products of Singapore with no monosodium glutamate or preservatives.

They are traditionally marinated with fresh quality ingredients and then vacuum-packed for maximum freshness.

The satays are available in both chicken and beef.

SPECIAL DESIGN

At the end of such a hearty meal, you should make sure your guests have something to dab their satisfied mouths with, like the FairPrice Housebrand 2-Ply Facial Tissue Box (5 x 200 sheets), which comes in a special Hari Raya design.

It is affordable, promises smooth wiping as it is made of 100 per cent pulp and is optical brightening agent-free.

FairPrice paper products are manufactured with raw materials or from sustainable sources using recycled material, and have attained certification from the Forest Stewardship Council.

So go ahead and tick all the boxes with the help of FairPrice Housebrand for a flavourful Hari Raya ahead.