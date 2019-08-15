Get a taste of Taiwan with instant noodles

If the successful launch of KiKi noodles two years back was any indicator, it is that Singaporeans will go crazy for healthier varieties of their beloved instant noodles.

This trend that has emerged and endured among instant noodle lovers revolves around sun-dried and air-fried noodles.

With Taiwan being a popular travel destination for Singaporeans, FairPrice has introduced authentic Taiwanese noodles from the brands Qingshui and Jen Yuan to our sunny shores. They are exclusive to FairPrice and sure to delight local taste buds.

The Qingshui Noodles ($11.90) are springy and tasty, not to mention preservative-free and non-fried. The Qingshui Goji Berry and Red Dates Noodles (4s, 392g) offer an interesting flavour in its coupling of goji berries and red dates.

Boasting a delicate soup base that is also lightly flavoured with the two traditional Chinese herbs, it is immensely refreshing. Throw in fresh vegetables and meat, and you have yourself a soul-soothing hot meal.

In keeping with the mala craze, Qingshui Mala Noodles (4s, 460g) are numbing (ma) and spicy (la) to a tee - providing a heavenly sensation for mala fans.

And when creating your own mala hot pot, choose Qingshui Noodles instead of the usual instant noodles as an ingredient. Add your favourite seafood, meat and greens like tang oh or cabbage to complete the meal.

BEEF NOODLES, ANYONE?

A popular beef noodle brand in Taiwan, Jen Yuan Beef Noodles ($9.90, one box a serving, including meat) boast specially selected Australia AAA prime tendon meat and slowly braised fine bone essence which is complemented with special Taiwanese spices.

The braised beef is cooked for eight hours at a high temperature and then slowly simmered while the noodles are handmade, remarkably flavourful and extremely QQ (chewy).

What is more, the richly flavoured soup goes wonderfully with pickles.

Take your pick from four flavours: Jen Yuan Half Tendon and Shank Noodle - Braise in Soy Sauce (610g), Jen Yuan Half Tendon and Shank Noodle - Stew in Clear Soup (610g), Jen Yuan Beef Noodle - Braise in Soy Sauce (610g) and Jen Yuan Beef Noodle - Stew in Clear Soup (610g).

Going for much less than the price of a plane ticket and in keeping with the trend of healthier instant noodles, treat yourself to a taste of Taiwan now at FairPrice.