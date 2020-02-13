Get into the Valentine's Day spirit with these wines from FairPrice

For many, wine is something reserved for special occasions.

And a special occasion with a very special someone is right around the corner.

After the hustle and bustle of Chinese New Year and amid fears surrounding the global health emergency, many of us will be looking forward to sitting down with our partners for a peaceful, quiet dinner this Valentine's Day.

To help make the night just a bit more special, FairPrice boasts a selection of wines and spirits that's sure to add bliss to any setting.

For centuries, bubbly champagne has been an indulgence used to celebrate joyful occasions and achievements.

It seems only appropriate that a bottle should be opened on the day specially set aside to appreciate your significant other.

Available at FairPrice are champagnes from two renowned producers, Veuve Clicquot and Moet & Chandon.

Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial NV 750ml boasts a lively and fresh taste, bursting intensely with the flavour of berries.

Beyond this, one will also uncover hints of herbs and cream, and an underlying mineral acidity.

Another luxurious option is Veuve Clicquot's Brut Rose 750ml. With the very first sip, you will find yourself basking in the aromas of red fruits and whipped cream, followed by a cacophony of spicy and fruity flavours.

For an adventurous and memorable date night, you can also try mixing your very own cocktails using Rosa De Los Vientos Pink Gin.

Characterised by raspberries, strawberries and juniper berries, this brilliant pink spirit tastes just as good as it looks.

As with other variants of gin, it boasts a distinct aroma derived from a mix of botanicals including lemon zest, coriander seeds and liquorice root.

With such a flavour profile, you'll have limitless opportunities to concoct something new with your partner that both of you can proudly call your own.

As an accompaniment to your main course, you can choose from the wide variety of red wines available at FairPrice.

Among these are the Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot blends from Cap Royal and Vina Maipo's Classic Series.

Cap Royal's Bordeaux Superieur is a rich blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon wines. Its aroma of blackberry and cherry accompanied by creamy vanilla notes make it an excellent pairing for red meats and dark chocolate.

For a similar pairing, you can also opt for the Vina Maipo Classic Series Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, which has a complex flavour hinting of cherries and plum complemented by an aroma of oak and spices.

Also available as a pure Cabernet Sauvignon is Autoritas' Cabernet Sauvignon, which has tones of blackberry and some sweetness. This bold, refreshing wine lends itself well to pairings with beef, cheese or dark chocolate.

Finally, for those who prefer to simply enjoy a relaxing drink after dinner, Brown Brothers' Moscato is a sweet white wine that is easy to appreciate.

With an alcohol percentage of just 5.3 per cent, this is an ideal option for those who want something to sip without getting tipsy.

Its refreshing flavours of citrus and fresh grapes will make a pleasant end to the evening.

As we continue to battle the public health emergency caused by the Covid-19 virus, life still has to go on.

While the situation is challenging, we can be thankful that we will always have the support of our loved ones, so show them your appreciation this Valentine's Day with a specially curated wine from FairPrice.

JUST WINE

Just Wine offers a range of wines that have been carefully selected through rigorous blind-tasting assessments carried out by a panel of experts headed by wine consultant Ch'ng Poh Tiong, vice-chairman of Decanter Asia Wine Awards and regional chair for Decanter World Wine Awards.

Currently available are three Southern Australian wines: Just Wine Sauvignon Blanc 750ml, Just Wine Shiraz 750ml and Just Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml.

Between them, the Cabernet Sauvignon is Just Wine's best-seller.

Among the features that have made it so well-received are its balanced and fresh finish derived from tannins that are ripe and crisp, as well as the hints of blueberries, cherries and capsicums on its aroma and palate.

Its mid-brick colour makes it a treat for the eyes as well.

This wine is best paired with roasted and baked meats, steak, stew and casserole.