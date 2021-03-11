Get your Japan Fair food and drink fix at Cheers, FairPrice Xpress

Sakura season is around the corner but with travel restrictions in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, holidaymakers will miss their springtime sojourn to the Land of the Rising Sun to admire the famous cherry blossoms.

But do not fret, as Cheers and FairPrice Xpress are bringing Japan to you with their Japan Fair, happening from now till March 29.

Quell your hunger pangs with Cheers' wide selection of treats, such as Ajitsuke Tamago ($2.25 per pack, usual price $2.50), Teriyaki Chicken Rice Wrap ($3.30 each, usual price $3.60) and Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich ($2.50 each, usual price $3.20).

So stop by one of over 160 Cheers outlets operating 24/7 across Singapore and grab an array of satisfying Japanese treats for your picnic, dinner or sudden cravings.

Eat-tadakimasu!

GEORGIA COFFEE MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM COLLECTION

Talk about the perfect mash-up.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam, Georgia Coffee has teamed up with animation studio Sunrise to launch limited-edition merchandise and coffee-can collectibles exclusively available at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress.

Cooling sips do not come any cooler, as each 40th Anniversary Mobile Suit Gundam Coffee ($2 per can, usual price $2.50) will feature a Gundam sketch, which bears the name of the pilot.

Of course, it is not just about the packaging.

Relish the unforgettable richness and aroma of the perfect pick-me-up - Georgia's Emerald Mountain Blend, enhanced with slightly sweetened milk.

An offshoot of the Coca-Cola Company, Georgia Coffee is the world's first ready-to-drink coffee brand that was first launched in Japan in 1975. Today, it is the world's No. 1 ready-to-drink coffee brand.

ICHIRAN HAKATA-STYLE THIN NOODLES

If you have not had a taste of the famous Ichiran ramen, here is your chance.

It is a popular Fukuoka-based ramen chain offering Hakata-style tonkotsu ramen with pork bone broth soup, which has many branches within and outside of Japan.

Expect thin straight noodles made by experienced noodle artisans using rare wheat flour, producing a pleasant, chewy and slippery texture.

Meanwhile, the broth is characterised by a rich umami taste.

The secret of Ichiran ramen's success lies in the red powder that has an exquisite taste balance, thanks to a mix of spices and Ichimi Togarashi (red chilli pepper).

So grab a pack of Ichiran Hakata-style Thin Noodles ($14.90 per pack, usual price $19.90) to cook up an authentic tasty ramen for two in just minutes.

NISSIN FROZEN SANUKI UDON CURRY FLAVOUR

Upgrade your supper options with Nissin Frozen Sanuki Udon Curry Flavour ($8.50 per pack).

Listed as one of Japan's three most famous types of udon noodles, Sanuki Udon's firm, chewy texture is achieved by using a specific type of wheat traditionally grown in the Kagawa prefecture.

All it takes is a few minutes over the stove for a delicious, hearty meal.

Available at selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets, while stocks last.

KITKAT KOI MATCHA/OTONA NO AMASA

Currently going at $7 for two (usual price $10.40 for two), this is made from the rich, high-quality matcha of Uji, Kyoto, and made with twice the Ujimatcha of previous editions.

Depending on the kanji and/or hiragana characters used to write it, koi in Japanese means either "love" or "strong-flavoured".

If you love intense flavours, you definitely will not want to miss this latest offering. Available at selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets, while stocks last.