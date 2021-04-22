Give mum a treat this Mother's Day

The Yammy Mummy (in the foreground, $38.80) is made with Dajia yam from Taiwan, and the Peach Perfect (at the back, $38.80) cake features peach coulis, peach mousse and a ruby mousse made with Callebaut Belgian ruby chocolate.

They shower us with love, they comfort us, and they have kept us sane during a pandemic year, so it is the perfect time to show appreciation by pampering our mums on Mother's Day on May 9. Whether you want to celebrate outside or keep the party at home with a cake, we have suggestions for you:

TAKE MUM OUT

The borders may be closed, but you can still give your mother an authentic Thai experience.

Amara Singapore, Tel: 6222-4688

At Thanying Restaurant, order classic Thai dishes such as Tom Yam Goong, Gaeng Keow Wahn Gai (green chicken curry), Gaeng Ped Ped Yang (red duck curry), Yam Mamuang (green mango salad) and Pla Krapong Nuengmanao (steamed seabass).

And if you dine on May 8 or May 9, your mother gets a special gift.

Grand Park City Hall, Tel: 6432-5566

If she prefers European cuisine, the set menu at Tablescape should make her happy.

Served from May 3 to 9, the four-course dinner is priced at $68, with highlights such as Octopus and Gnocchi.

Mums will also receive a sample of Elizabeth Arden's Anti-aging Daily Serum.

Sofitel Singapore City Centre, Tel: 6428-5000

For a leisurely afternoon tea experience, head to 1864 The Bar. The afternoon tea highlights local pastry brand L'eclair Patisserie.

It is available next month, with four signature mini eclair flavours (Ispahan, Lemon Meringue, Kaya Pandan and Paris-Brest), as well as scones, pralines and macarons. Savouries include Baked Croissant with Truffle Eggs and Kueh Pie Tee with Crab Meat.

The 1864 x L'eclair Patisserie Mother's Day Afternoon Tea starts from $118 for two.

LET HER EAT CAKE

BreadTalk has a purple-hued limited-time collection available at all outlets and online at www.breadtalk.com.sg/shop for order till May 9.

The Yammy Mummy ($38.80) is made with Dajia yam from Taiwan, and the Peach Perfect ($38.80) cake features peach coulis, peach mousse and a ruby mousse made with Callebaut Belgian ruby chocolate. It is topped with strawberries, white peaches and fresh rosemary.

Paris Baguette's Thank You, Fresh Mango Yogurt Cake ($58), a vanilla sponge cake layered with mango compote, is great for mums who prefer a tangy flavour.

Order via https://www.parisbaguette.com.sg before May 3 and you will get a 10 per cent discount. It will be available in-store from May 6 to 9.

One of the prettiest cakes this Mother's Day comes from Paul. The Macaron Garden Fraisier Cake ($68) comprises layers of Genoese sponge mousseline cream and strawberries, finished with pale green marzipan. It is crowned with mini macarons, berries and sugar daisies.

Order before April 30 to get a 10 per cent discount. Head to any outlet or www.paul-singapore.com to place your order.