Go cardless in-store with enhanced FairPrice app

Plus! members can also earn bonus LinkPoints when they shop in-store if their monthly purchases at FairPrice, Unity, Warehouse Club and Cheers amount to more than $400.

Plus! members can also earn bonus LinkPoints when they shop in-store if their monthly purchases at FairPrice, Unity, Warehouse Club and Cheers amount to more than $400.

Plus! members can also earn bonus LinkPoints when they shop in-store if their monthly purchases at FairPrice, Unity, Warehouse Club and Cheers amount to more than $400.

Shopping at FairPrice and Unity just got easier and smarter.

With the pandemic transforming the retail industry, and businesses serving consumers through multiple channels and platforms, FairPrice has enhanced its omnichannel customer experience by offering shoppers the convenience of paying for their purchases across all FairPrice outlets and Unity pharmacies through the enhanced FairPrice app.

The top three advantages of using the app are:

Cashless and cardless payment in-store

Besides using the FairPrice app to shop online and Scan & Go to checkout at selected FairPrice outlets, customers can now use the enhanced app to pay in-store at all physical FairPrice, Warehouse Club and Unity outlets.

Purchase receipts are also digitally tracked in real time. This also allows Plus! members to earn LinkPoints when they use the "Payment" feature in the app.

Easier way to earn rewards

The Plus! Rewards Programme will no longer require a minimum spend to start earning loyalty LinkPoints across all FairPrice's retail formats, including Unity pharmacies, Warehouse Club, FairPrice Xpress and Cheers convenience stores.

Plus! members can earn, redeem and track LinkPoints on the enhanced app at FairPrice, Warehouse Club and Unity, without the need to carry any physical reward card. They previously had to make a minimum purchase of $20 and present their Plus! cards to earn LinkPoints.

This change in the programme will enable customers with smaller expenditures to maximise their savings, providing more savings to a wider pool of customers as the Plus! Rewards programme is free with no recurrent subscription fees.

Plus! members can also earn bonus LinkPoints when they shop in-store across all physical retail formats, when the monthly purchases at FairPrice, Unity, Warehouse Club and Cheers amount to more than $400.

First-time FairPrice app users can earn 2x LinkPoints on their first four FairPrice app transactions at FairPrice and Warehouse Club outlets, capped at 200 LinkPoints.

Get rewarded for online purchases

To provide a more seamless and equitable shopping experience, LinkPoints will also be extended to FairPrice Online customers.

This benefit was previously limited to customers of physical FairPrice outlets.

For more information on the enhanced FairPrice app, which is now available for download on Apple Store or Google Play, visit visit bit.ly/3rZXdcU

For more information on the refreshed Plus! Rewards programme, visit bit.ly/plus-refreshed1

Cashless transactions saw a 25 per cent year-on-year increase last year, making up more than half of all transactions at physical FairPrice outlets.

This indicates a significant shift: Customers have moved towards digital payment, which has the benefit of speeding up in-store transactions and reducing queueing times while minimising physical contact in light of Covid-19 safety regulations.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, group chief executive of FairPrice Group, said in a statement: "The enhanced FairPrice app marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation strategy and provides our customers with an easier and more intuitive way to make payment.

"It also empowers them with the convenience of tracking their transactions as well as checking balances on their reward points, so that they can maximise savings when they shop with us."

FairPrice serves more than 500,000 customers daily, through a network of over 230 stores varying in retail formats to suit different needs, including FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Shop, FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets, Warehouse Club and Unity pharmacies.

Its e-commerce platform, FairPrice Online, serves more than 370,000 customers.

Brought to you by FairPrice