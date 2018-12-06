Go for Fairprice Gold when it comes to formula milk

The FairPrice Housebrand Gold Infant Milk Formula 900g is made from 100 per cent Australian cow's milk, hailing from dairy farms in the Gippsland region.

Parents want the best for their children and it starts at infancy.

With a plethora of baby formula milk available on the shelves, making a decision on which brand to choose is one of the biggest decisions expectant and new parents will have to make.

Whether one chooses to breastfeed or formula feed, the decision is ultimately a personal one, and it is crucial that infants, babies and toddlers are given the best nutrition possible to support their developmental needs.

And FairPrice Housebrand's Gold series perfectly complements the first four stages of child development.

The FairPrice Housebrand Gold Infant Milk Formula 900g is made from 100 per cent Australian cow's milk, hailing from dairy farms in the Gippsland region, the largest dairy co-operative in the Southern hemisphere and the major dairy region in Australia.

The grass-fed cows are free to graze on the pristine pastures of Gippsland, producing consistent high-quality milk.

Manufactured in a pharmaceutical-grade facility specifically designed for infant formula production according to standards set by Food Standards Australia New Zealand, the halal-certified Gold Infant Milk Formula is free of added sucrose, maltodextrin sugars and corn syrup.

At stage two, the baby's brain is developing at a rapid rate. As he continues to grow, his nutritional needs expand and the FairPrice Housebrand Gold Follow-On Formula (Stage 2) ($29) contains a unique blend of ingredients to provide the best foundation for growth.

Armed with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids for brain development, prebiotics for digestive health, vitamin D and calcium for bone development, iron to support normal cognitive development, lutein to boost eye health, nucleotides to support overall immune system and vitamins and minerals that contribute to normal growth, the Gold Follow-On Formula - suitable for little ones aged six to 12 months - will help your child build a nutritional foundation for life.

During stage three, your toddler has made new connections for more complicated mental processing and motor functions.

FairPrice Housebrand Gold Growing Up Formula (Stage 3) ($27), for those aged one to three, is specially formulated to help provide complete nutrition to the growing toddler and can be included as part of a healthy balanced diet.

Also available in a convenient pack (6s x 25.5g) ($9.95), it features all the essential nutrients from FairPrice Housebrand Gold Follow-On Formula (Stage 2), plus vital minerals such as iodine, iron and zinc to promote a healthy immune system.

As he progresses to stage four, the active toddler is ready to enter pre-school.

Naturally, as children get older, their appetite and energy consumption increase. As they hone their social skills for interaction, their nutrition is the main source of energy.

Enter the newly launched FairPrice Housebrand Gold Junior Formula (Stage 4) ($26), which is specially formulated to support overall mental and physical development for pre-schoolers aged three years and above.

So if you are on the lookout for a brand that meets your child's needs, go for FairPrice Gold.

All products are now available at all FairPrice stores, FairPrice On and Warehouse Club.

From now till Dec 12, NTUC Link! members get to earn 300 LinkPoints with a purchase of minimum three tins of FairPrice Housebrand Gold Infant Milk Formula 900g, Stage 2, Stage 3 or Stage 4.

Purchase is to be made in one receipt, and shoppers get to mix and match the different formulas, limited to one redemption per transaction. Promotion is not valid for purchases made on FairPrice On.