Go for gold at CNY with Golden Chef products

Chinese New Year is less than a month away, which means reunion dinners and feasts with family and friends will be the order of the day.

If you are racking your brain wondering what to serve your loved ones during the upcoming festivities, you cannot go wrong with Golden Chef canned abalone and seafood to show your appreciation and regard for those you hold dearest.

Golden Chef is a private label brand created by FairPrice more than 10 years ago and currently boasts more than 15 canned abalone and seafood under its range.

All Golden Chef products are marked with the country of origin, net weight, drained weight, expiry date and number of pieces (for canned abalone), and it is one of the first brands to indicate the drained weight on every can as it believes in giving the best product and value to its customers.

The Golden Chef canned abalone and seafood are harvested from the pristine waters of Australia, New Zealand and Chile, and are now also sourced from South Korea, South Africa and Taiwan.

Purchasing canned abalone, clams and gift sets during Chinese New Year is no longer limited to mature customers.

Golden Chef has also captured the attention of shoppers aged 25 to 35.

One of the top choices for customers in the canned seafood range is the Golden Chef Razor Clams 425g (drained weight 150g).

Besides being great-tasting and of high quality, boasting a natural sweetness and succulence, preparing it is fuss-free, as it is best served straight from the can.

Clams have also long held a special place in Chinese culture, as they are believed to symbolise good fortune.

With its deep-seated cultural significance, it is no wonder that these molluscs have remained a firm favourite and revered delicacy in many Chinese households, especially during Chinese New Year.

They make a wonderful addition to any meal - be it steamboat, stir-fries with vegetables or soups.

If you decide to opt for the ever-popular steamboat dinner, remember not to dip the clams into the broth for more than a few seconds, lest they lose their natural bounciness.

If you are looking for an alternative cooking method for razor clams and have a palate for zesty-tasting foods, impress your guests with this recipe (right) from celebrity chef Eric Teo - the brand ambassador for Golden Chef since 2012 - featuring Golden Chef Razor Clams and Golden Chef Sesame Soy Dressing.

Abalone fans can also catch a Golden Chef Abalone Cooking Demonstration by chef Teo, who will share specially created abalone recipes at FairPrice Tampines Mall on Jan 12, 2pm to 4pm.

Recipe for tangy razor cincalok

SERVES 4 PREPARATION TIME: 25 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS

1 can Golden Chef Razor Clams 425g, drained

100g pomelo flesh

50g red cherry tomatoes, sliced into halves

50g yellow cherry tomatoes, sliced into halves

½ bottle cincalok, rinsed with hot water, squeezed lightly to dry

1 chilli padi, chopped

3 tbsp calamansi juice

2 pieces lime leaves, shredded

5 big whole shallots, sliced

1 tsp sugar

DRESSING

50g spring onion, sliced thinly

50g Chinese parsley, sliced thinly

3 tbsp Golden Chef Sesame Soy Dressing

METHOD

1. Mix the ingredients for the dressing in a bowl and set aside.

2. In another large bowl, add calamansi juice, cincalok, chilli padi and mix well.

3. Add razor clams, pomelo flesh, cherry tomatoes, shallots, sugar and toss well.

4. Mix in the dressing that was prepared earlier.

5. Garnish with lime leaves and serve