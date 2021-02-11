Go for gold with Golden Chef goodies from FairPrice this CNY

With FairPrice extending its opening hours during the Chinese New Year period this year, there are still plenty of opportunities for shoppers to stock up for festive feasting.

And there is no better brand to turn to than Golden Chef, the No. 1 canned abalone brand at the local supermarket chain since 2018.

The 16-year-old brand was specially created for the canned abalone and seafood category by FairPrice and carries more than 15 types of canned abalone and seafood harvested from different countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, South Africa, Taiwan and Chile.

The best-selling products include the Australian Premium Wild Abalone, New Zealand Superior Wild Abalone, Australian Baby Abalone, South Korean Baby Abalone and Pacific and Razor Clams.

All Golden Chef products are marked with their country of origin, net weight, drained weight, expiry date and number of pieces (for canned abalone).

Riding on its success, Golden Chef expanded to the condiments category in late 2018 and carries made-in-Singapore abalone sauce, sesame oil and cooking pastes, as well as Japanese dressings that are authentically sourced and produced in Japan.

CANNED ABALONES AND GIFT SETS

Traditionally eaten as a symbol of prosperity and abundance, abalones are key ingredients in both Asian and Western dishes.

They can be steamed, stir-fried, pan-fried, stewed, poached or eaten as they are.

The brine in the can is often used to make broth as it enhances the prominent flavour of the abalone.

So take your pick from the wide range of delectable Golden Chef treasures that are perfect for your lo hei and steamboat.

The brand offers wild-caught canned abalones that are processed from premium grade live abalones sourced from Australia and New Zealand.

Harvested from the southern coast of Australia, The Golden Chef Australian Premium Wild Abalone 425g (drained weight 150g, $55.80) is a full-flavoured wild abalone in brine, boasting a firm yet tender texture.

Meanwhile, the Golden Chef New Zealand Superior Wild Abalone 425g (drained weight 150g, $46.80) is specially selected from first-grade abalones and known for its distinctive flavour and smooth texture. They have a richer taste and are certainly value for money.

Alternatively, add cultured baby abalones to your cart, they are easily distributed individually and perfect for sharing.

Be spoilt for choice with a variety of Golden Chef canned baby abalones that are processed from premium grade live abalones sourced from Australia, South Africa and South Korea.

Harvested from the southern coast of Australia, Golden Chef Australian Baby Abalone 6s/8s/10s-12s 425g (drained weight 150g, $49.80) is a crowd-pleaser with its delicate and subtle taste as well as softer texture.

If you are after a highly sought delicacy, then opt for the Golden Chef South African Baby Abalone 6s/8s/10s 425g (drained weight 150g, $50.80).

Mostly known as perlemoen (meaning mother of pearl in Dutch) and pale in colour, it is succulent, tender and has a subtle flavour.

Featuring a firmer texture yet sweeter taste, Golden Chef South Korean Baby Abalone 8s 420g (drained weight 150g, $42.80) contains premium-grade abalones grown in the waters of the Wando region, which is known to have one of the cleanest seas in the world.

This year, share the love and gift your friends and family with the elegant and exquisite Golden Chef Happiness Gift Set ($59.80).

It comes with a can of Australian Baby Abalone 8s 425g (drained weight 150g), Razor Clams 425g (drained weight 150g) and Superior Fish Maw Soup 400g.

Not only does it come with a free Golden Chef paper bag, the versatile gift box can also be repurposed to hold a tissue box, offering a great way to spruce up your home this festive season.

In addition, the first 2,000 customers who make payment using OCBC credit/debit cards get to enjoy a $5 discount. The promotion is valid till Feb 28.

QUALITY CONDIMENTS

Do not forget these other must-haves from Golden Chef for your reunion dinner and subsequent meals.

Packed and produced in Japan and boasting a rich sesame aroma, Golden Chef Japanese dressings are FairPrice customers' preferred choice.

They have no MSG added and can be used as a dipping sauce for steamboats, in salads or as a topping for all kinds of cuisine.

Opt for the Roasted Sesame Dressing 400g ($9.60) if you like a nutty texture, or Sesame Soy Dressing 425g ($7.95) for a more savoury flavour.

For a Healthier Choice option, get the Golden Chef Abalone Sauce 510g ($4.70), which has 25 per cent less sodium than regular abalone sauce.

Trans fat-free and made in Singapore, pair it with Golden Chef canned abalones or use it as an alternative to oyster sauce.

Another local Healthier Choice product is the Golden Chef 100% Pure Sesame Oil 360ml/650ml ($4.85/ $7.75), which is lower in saturated fat.

Produced from quality seeds and naturally cholesterol-free, the oil features a rich sesame flavour and nutty aroma.

Drizzle it on your dishes for an elevated taste, and it is ideal for marinades, salads, stir-fry dishes and soups.

Eight Treasure Family Platter recipe

Create this auspicious Chinese New Year dish for a bountiful celebration with a recipe by celebrity chef Eric Teo, who has been the brand ambassador for Golden Chef since 2012.

It serves eight people, with a preparation time of 40 minutes.

INGREDIENTS

1 can Golden Chef South Korean Baby Abalone (eight pieces)

300g Golden Chef Abalone Sauce

750ml chicken stock

50g white fungus (pre-soaked)

2 tbsp FairPrice canola oil

200g purple cabbage (julienned)

100g fresh cordyceps flower

200g enoki mushroom

200g pea shoot (dou miao)

100g carrot (julienned)

½ tbsp dark soya sauce

1 tbsp wolfberry (soaked in Chinese cooking wine)

METHOD

1. Separate the abalone and the liquid. The liquid/stock can be used for steamboat or porridge.

2. Pour the chicken stock into a saucepan and bring it to a boil. Add in the white fungus and blanch for five minutes. Flip it over and continue blanching for another five minutes. Once ready, drain the white fungus and set aside.

3. Add ½ tbsp of cooking oil into a pan and stir-fry the purple cabbage over high heat. Remove from the pan and set aside, then continue to stir-fry the fresh cordyceps flower, enoki mushroom, pea shoot and carrot separately.

4. Add the Golden Chef Abalone Sauce into the chicken stock and bring it to a boil.

5. Add in eight pieces of Golden Chef South Korean Baby Abalone. Simmer for three minutes and add in ½ tbsp of dark soy sauce.

6. Assemble the white fungus alongside all the stir-fried ingredients in a bowl, then add in the gravy without covering the ingredients.

7. Garnish with 1 tbsp of wolfberry and the dish is ready to serve.