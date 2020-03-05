Good beer, low prices and great vibes at Tap Craft Beer Bar

Tap Craft Beer Bar is the place to be for great beer at even better prices. PHOTO: TAP CRAFT BEER BAR

A joyous occasion is often celebrated over a delicious treat, and no meal is complete without the perfect beverage to accompany it. For many, that drink is an ice-cold beer.

From light and refreshing golden ales and lagers, to dark and creamy full-bodied stouts, there is a beer that will please every palate.

There are many reasons why people love beer, whether it’s to get a light buzz or to appreciate the subtle notes and flavours from its brewing process. But let’s face it, when it comes to enjoying good craft beer with so many brands and distinct flavour profiles available, the cost quickly adds up.

At Tap Craft Beer Bar, you can get your craft beer fix, minus the exorbitant price often attached to it. Cheers, and drink up!

Every hour is happy hour

Tap has a diverse range of 20 beers at every outlet. PHOTO: TAP CRAFT BEER BAR

Known for its extensive variety of craft beers at affordable prices, the low-key watering hole first opened at the tail end of 2015 at Capitol Piazza, and it didn’t take long for word to spread about its all-day $10++ pints.

Although this outlet has closed, loyal patrons and beer fans can still enjoy the same quality beer— at the same price — at four other locations: One Raffles Link, Robertson Quay, Raffles City Shopping Centre, and Millenia Walk which opened in the middle of January.

Tap isn’t pretentious about what it has to offer. When you step into any of its outlets, you can expect a casual and welcoming atmosphere. Not a fan of sitting in a stuffy indoor environment? Then get some air with a serving of beer at its outdoor seating area, which is available at all its locations except for Raffles City.

Some people may feel intimidated, and possibly turned off, when exploring the world of craft beer and the potential snobbery that often comes along with any niche hobby. But you won’t get that here. Whether you’re a newbie or a connoisseur, you can sit easy knowing that there won’t be any judgement when you’re wetting your whistle at Tap.

Customers can expect a range of 20 beers on rotation at every location, with certain brands exclusive to Tap. Some of its most notable and popular brews include American beers from Coronado Brewing Co., Stone Brewing and Modern Times.

Not sure where to start? Try a lighter beer with a lower alcohol percentage to ease you into the drinking experience. As you grow more familiar with the taste of certain brews, you can begin exploring stronger and more unique blends.

Satisfy your taste buds

Tap's Crabby Chilli Pasta is a crowd favourite. PHOTO: TAP CRAFT BEER BAR

A quick glance at the menu will reveal drinks from all over the world, including a few local offerings. Each time a beer is sold out, it gets replaced by another one from its supply of 60 to 70 brands, so you can look forward to something fresh every time you pop in for a drink at the end of your busy workday.

Also, you won’t have to worry about a lack of drink options if you prefer those of the grape variety. Tap carries some 30 wines from countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Italy.

So you’ve got your drink, now make it a complete meal by pairing it with one, or more, of Tap’s selections of scrumptious food. Some hot favourites such as Tap's Crabby Chilli Pasta, Tap's Outragously Crazy Nachos, a selection of Baked Rice, and mouth-watering burgers will go perfectly with any beer.

If you're with a large group, the sharing platters are a great choice. But if you’re just feeling peckish, you can’t go wrong with Chicken Sriracha Nachos or Spam Fries. These late-night bites always taste so good when you’re surrounded by good friends, each with a beer in hand, of course.

Enjoy quality and variety, all without breaking the bank at Tap.

LOCATIONS

ONE RAFFLES LINK

One Raffles Link, #01-02/#01-02B

Tel: 6219-0676

Operating hours: 11:30am to 11:30pm (Monday to Saturday)

ROBERTSON QUAY

86 Robertson Quay, #01-02

Tel: 6694-2885

Operating hours: 4pm to 11pm (Monday and Tuesday), 4pm to midnight (Wednesday to Friday), noon to midnight (Saturday), and noon to 11pm (Sunday)

RAFFLES CITY SHOPPING CENTRE

252 North Bridge Road, #01-15

Tel: 6261-0737

Operating hours: 10am to 11pm (Sunday to Thursday) and 10am to 11.30pm (Friday to Saturday)

MILLENIA WALK

9 Raffles Blvd, Millenia Walk, #01-06/07/08, Singapore 039595

Tel: 6261-7023

Operating hours: 11am to 11pm (Monday to Thursday) and 11am to 11.59pm (Friday to Saturday). Temporarily closed on Sunday.

Visit the Raffles City outlet on weekends during your birthday month and get one-for-one beer towers and chicken wings from now till Dec 27.

Enjoy one-for-one lunches when you visit any outlet from now till end of April.

With the coronavirus situation, sales of craft beer have slowed for many businesses. Tap will be helping boutique distributors move their stockpile in the coming weeks with beer takeovers. Some of these beers have never been tapped before. These are scheduled to happen from Mar 3 to 8, 17 to 22, and 24 to 29. For every five pints of these products on a single receipt, customers will get a serving of chicken wings or a dozen satay of their choice. Check out Tap’s Facebook page for the latest updates on the beer takeovers.

Visit https://www.tapthat.com.sg to find out more.