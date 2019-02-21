Goodies for everyone at FairPrice's Tesco Fair

Clear your schedule and head to FairPrice with your family and friends in tow, because the Tesco Fair is here again.

Expect a wide range of products - including quality wine - for everyone from the British multinational groceries retailer.

Get breakfast-ready with the Tesco Clusters Cereal - Honey Nut 500g ($6.65).

Not content with the usual milk and cereal combination? Shake things up a tad by slicing some fresh fruits to use as toppings.

Treat your taste buds to crunchy clusters made from carefully selected oat flakes, which are cooked and then gently toasted with cereal crisps and cornflakes.

Each cluster is coated with honey and peanut pieces to ensure that every mouthful is something to go nuts over.

Tea break is an integral part of many people's daily routine, to relax and recharge in the midst of a day's work or play.

The Tesco All Butter Shortbread Fingers 210g ($3.95) is a delicious all-butter shortbread made in Edinburgh using a traditional recipe.

The crisp, rich and crumbly Scottish biscuit goes wonderfully well with a cup of English tea, or you can dunk it into warm coffee for a comforting treat.

Another delightful and convenient midday snack that children and grown-ups alike are bound to enjoy is the Tesco Everyday Value Chocolate Bar 100g ($1.95).

It boasts a rich chocolatey taste and contains no artificial flavouring.

The Tesco Fair even has something for wine lovers. For those who prefer sweet and fruity wines, check out the Tesco Lambrusco Bianco and Rosso wines (750ml each, $19.80).

The Bianco - made from Lambrusco grapes - is refreshing and sweet, making it an ideal aperitif. Its unique style is bursting with the flavours of citrus and green fruits, and it especially complements fruity desserts.

On the other hand, the Rosso is full of strawberries and red cherries, and goes particularly well with popular Italian dishes such as pizza and pasta.

Those who appreciate a good white wine will want to get their hands on the Tesco Australia Chardonnay 750ml ($25), which is bursting with the flavours of ripe and juicy nectarines and melons.

This sophisticated beverage is said to complement a meal of roast chicken and grilled vegetables.

LAUNDRY NEEDS

Food and drinks aside, the Tesco Fair - which ends on March 7 - meets your laundry needs as well.

Get your clothes looking and smelling great with the Tesco Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 1.26L ($4.25), which leaves fabrics soft and fresh, and it comes with a fragrance-release technology.

It also removes stains while being gentle on the hands, so you do not have to worry about damaged skin while doing all that washing.

So eat, drink and be merry with the Tesco Fair today.