Grab early-bird deals on mooncakes from Cheers, FairPrice Xpress

With just a month away from the Mid-Autumn Festival, it is time to start shopping for mooncakes while early-bird deals are still on.

Select from an extensive range at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress, catering to different taste buds and budgets, and stay tuned to cheers.com.sg/mooncakes2021 for updates on the availability of mooncakes at these venues.

SANRIO

For collectors and Sanrio fans, look no further than the Sanrio-themed mooncake sets available from now to Sept 21, with a limited quantity of 500 sets in three designs.

Each set comes with a matching paper bag and must-have collectible, and you can get the early-bird discount price from now to Sept 8.

The Sanrio Odyssey Music Box ($125.90, usual price $139.90) includes a music box, six postcards with envelopes, and four pieces of mooncakes in these flavours: Dynasty Amber Walnut, Meteor Wave Cherries, Royale Dark Musang King and Shang-moon Emerald Lotus Salted Egg Lava.

The Beauty My Melody Lunch Bag ($58.80, usual price $68.80) comes with a gorgeous lunch bag, one Chocolate Lotus Caramel Lava Mooncake and one Pandan Lotus Mango Lava Mooncake.

Lastly, the Hello Kitty Collector Gift Box ($79.90, usual price $89.90) includes four pieces of mooncakes in flavours of Bamboo Charcoal White Lotus Salted Egg Lava, Durian Lotus Musang King Lava, White Lotus Double Yolks, and Pandan Lotus Single Yolk - each complete with Hello Kitty motifs that make them almost too cute to eat.

TUNG LOK

Tung Lok has four-piece mooncakes with exclusively designed packaging for Cheers and FairPrice Xpress, in elegant boxes of either red or pastel blue with an exquisite illustration of peonies.

What is more, get 15 per cent off the total price if you purchase a minimum of two boxes.

Purists will enjoy the Double Yolk White Lotus (box of four pieces for $67.15, usual price $75), while other options include the Egg Yolk White Lotus, Macadamia Nuts White Lotus and Pistachio Nuts, and Egg Yolk Pandan Lotus, which are all going for $59.50 for a box of four pieces (usual price $70).

Cannot decide what to get? The Four Seasons Combination ($63.75, usual price $79) is the answer as it contains different flavours - Egg Yolk White Lotus, Egg Yolk Red Lotus, Pistachio Nuts, Egg Yolk Pandan Lotus and Mixed Nuts - so everyone can get a taste of their favourite type.

And exclusively for Esso Smiles members at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores at Esso from now till Sept 21, redeem Tung Lok mooncakes (worth $70 to $79) with 2,100 Esso Smiles points.

Durian lovers should not miss the Golden Moments series, which comes in three varieties.

The Signature Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncakes (four pieces for $78.80, usual price $118.80) contains a 100 per cent durian puree filling without cream, added sugar or preservative.

GOLDEN MOMENTS

Get the best of four worlds with the Golden Moments Assorted Four Flavours Signature Snowskin Mooncakes (4 pieces for $78.80, usual price $118.80), which includes the Mao Shan Wang, Docello Hazelnut Chocolate Mao Shan Wang, Lychee Martini and Pandan Rabbit Milk.

Or get the Golden Moments Premium Golden Lava Custard Mooncakes (eight pieces for $51.80, usual price $79.80), boasting a golden buttery crust and creamy custard lava filling and presented in a classy and elegant tingkat.

Snatch them at these discounted early-bird prices from now till Sept 11.

OLD HONG KONG

Looking for traditional mooncakes that your parents, in-laws or elders will love?

Go with Old Hong Kong's Double Yolk White Lotus (four pieces), made with smooth lotus paste and moist egg yolks, or the Four Treasure set, which comes with four baked mooncakes.

Enjoy the bundle deal with purchase of two boxes ($98.60 for two, usual price $116).

OCBC CARDS

Exclusively for OCBC credit/debit card members at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores at Esso, receive $10 off mooncake sets from Tung Lok, Old Hong Kong and Sanrio with a minimum spend of $60 on Esso Synergy fuels. This is limited to the first 2,000 redemptions and two sets per customer.

Revamped, better tasting bread offerings on the rise at FairPrice

Newly launched in stores this month, FairPrice's revamped bread range boasts updated packaging, new and improved recipes, better taste and better nutrients, all at affordable prices.

The FairPrice Wholemeal Bread 300g/500g is made with 55 per cent wholemeal wheat flour and is high in dietary fibre, iron, calcium, as well as vitamins B1, B2, and B3. Enjoy this trans fat-free loaf with spreads, in a sandwich, or even on its own.

For added protein and healthy fats to make a healthy snack, smear on some FairPrice Peanut Butter, available in crunchy and smooth variants.

High in dietary fibre, FairPrice Peanut Butter 500g is cholesterol-free and goes well with many types of food. It is rated 4.5/5, according to real consumer reviews on Try And Review, the largest independent reviewer community in Asia.

Said @JASONTUNG, 30: "Good and super creamy! Love how it tastes similar to other brands that we are familiar with."

Added @H4NY1, 26: "Tasted way better than other brands I've tried. Loved the crunchiness... Even added it to my oatmeal. Good quality peanut butter (at an) affordable price."

Meanwhile, the FairPrice High Fibre White Bread 400g contains omega 3 and omega 6, is enriched with calcium and is high in dietary fibre, iron and vitamins.

Use this to recreate Singapore's favourite breakfast dish, kaya toast, with the FairPrice Nonya Kaya (Less Sugar) 250g, which is trans fat-free and 25 per cent lower in sugar.

Add a slice of FairPrice Pure Creamery Block Butter 250g, made from high-quality fresh cream and freshly packed from Australia, to achieve that beloved authentic taste.

Craving something savoury? Craft bacon- wrapped egg toasties with homemade egg salad using FairPrice Streaky Bacon 200g, a product of the Netherlands, and condiments of your choice.

Going all out to treat yourself? Add some FairPrice Shredded Parmesan Cheese (Shredded) 150g for the ultimate flavour combo that will melt in your mouth.

Lastly, check out the repackaged nutritious FairPrice California Raisin Bread 400g containing dietary fibre, calcium and iron, and enriched with vitamins.

Take it further by drizzling some FairPrice 100% Pure Premium Raw Honey 360g on it for a guilt-free dessert. A product of Australia, the honey contains no additives, flavourings or colourings, and is rated 4.7/5 on Try And Review.

"Mess-free honey as it comes in a super easy-to-dispense squeeze bottle... Honey is fragrant and tastes really good," said reviewer @YXOR123, 36.