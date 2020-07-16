Grab frozen food options for every meal from FairPrice Housebrand

If you are planning to prepare dishes that will satisfy everyone's cravings, try the convenient frozen food options from FairPrice Housebrand.

Expect a wide range that will allow you to whip up meals at any time of the day.

Grab these three frozen products on Price Freeze to indulge in as breakfast or meal complements.

A product of Singapore, the delicious tempura-coated FairPrice Chicken Nuggets 850g ($6.15) will keep your fast food cravings at bay, and you can easily fry this up for a crowd-pleasing snack in the comfort of your home.

If you are looking for even more savoury options, try the FairPrice Chicken Franks 10s 340g ($1.50).

This halal-certified product of Denmark will complement your hearty home-cooked meals for everyone's enjoyment.

Alternatively, the FairPrice Frozen Mantou Plain/Pandan 6s 270g ($1.35) is a suitable option to start your day with.

It is halal-certified and you can steam or deep-fry it for that comforting taste.

OTHER OPTIONS

Other frozen food options from FairPrice Housebrand are also up for grabs.

For breakfast, the halal-certified FairPrice Frozen Chapatti 10s 400g fulfils your dietary fibre needs.

Pair it with vegetable fillings and enjoy a healthy cholesterol-free meal suitable for everyone.

A healthy snack option for those on the lookout for nutritious selections is the FairPrice Frozen Edamame Salted Soy Beans 500g. It is tasty, naturally cholesterol-free and a popular source of dietary fibre.

When it comes to meal complements, stock up on the halal-certified FairPrice Frozen Cuttlefish Ball 500g, which can be served with stir-fried noodles, vegetables, seafood or in hot soup.

Or go for the FairPrice Frozen Dumplings 675g for a juicy, bite-sized addition.

A product of Korea, it can be enjoyed steamed, pan-fried or deep-fried.

Guilty pleasure side dishes are also on offer.

The FairPrice Frozen Curry Puff 500g is halal-certified and suitable for those on vegetarian diets.

This crispy and delicious fried snack is also cholesterol-free, so you do not have to worry while preparing this for the entire family.

Alternatively, consider the FairPrice Frozen French Fries Straight Cut/Crinkle Cut 1kg as it contains no added salt, flavourings or colourings.

This product of New Zealand is also naturally cholesterol-free and you can deep-fry it for a crunchy snack after meal time.

As for dessert, continue to be spoilt for choice as you can have the halal-certified and cholesterol-free FairPrice Frozen Glutinous Rice Ball 200g in either red bean, peanut or sesame variants - a perfect way to end the long work day.

Win one million LinkPoints in weekly draw

From today till Aug 26, FairPrice will be holding its 10 million LinkPoint Weekly Draw.

There are up to 10 million LinkPoints to be won and more than 100 winners in the six-week lucky draw, exclusive for NTUC Plus! and Plus! members.

Each week, stand to win one million LinkPoints (worth $6,666) or be one of 16 winners of 45,000 LinkPoints (worth $300).

Shoppers can earn one chance to participate in the lucky draw for every $40 spent at FairPrice, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest, Warehouse Club and Unity stores.

If you are feeling extra lucky, maximise your chances the more you shop and get five bonus chances for every five transactions made, with a minimum spend of $40.

Chances will be carried forward from the previous week.

You can check your accumulated chances by visiting bit.ly/FPMLPChances

Only Plus! members, Union members, Plus! Visa and NTUC Visa cardholders are eligible to participate.

Members of the public can sign up for a Plus! card for free at https://bit.ly/fphrp

LinkPoints is a cashback loyalty programme for purchases made in FairPrice stores, where each dollar spent earns you two LinkPoints, with a minimum spend of $20.

A free Plus! card will be mailed to you within two weeks upon successful sign-up.

Alternatively, head down to FairPrice stores now to get a flyer with a unique promo code that gives new members 300 LinkPoints upon successful sign-ups.

Plus! members can then redeem 150 LinkPoints to offset $1 against their purchases, thus stretching your dollar on top of FairPrice's current in-store price promotion discounts.

For terms and conditions of FairPrice's Million LinkPoints campaign, visit bit.ly/FPMLPTnCs