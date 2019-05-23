Guilt-free goodies

Hari Raya is fast approaching, and itis time to start stocking up on a wholesome array of snacks for the occasion.

And Carman's exclusive range at FairPrice is the perfect place to kick off a feast as all of its products are halal certified.

What is more, the family-owned Australian brand caters to the health-conscious, ensuring you are treating your body as well as your taste buds at the same time.

Carman's Bliss Balls in Almond, Super Seed & Vanilla (80g, $5.95) is a new offering that is best summed up as "superfood bites of bliss".

They are jam-packed with crunchy almonds and super seeds, thus serving as a natural energy pick-me-up made with honest ingredients such as dates, almonds, cashews, black and white sesame seeds, linseeds and sunflower seeds.

For a more filling snack, grab Carman's Super Seed & Grain Crackers - Ancient Grain and Cracked Pepper (80g, $5.45), which are bursting with super seeds and wholesome grains, along with an addictive crunchy texture.

Gluten-free, vegan and with no added nuts, they are tasty on their own, but get creative with toppings of your choice.

PHOTOS: CARMAN'S KITCHEN/INSTAGRAM, FAIRPRICE/CARMAN'S

Consider spreads like natural peanut butter or almond butter, which provide a hit of protein and healthy fats that are associated with lowering the risk of heart disease, and will keep you satiated for longer.

CONVENIENTLY PACKAGED

Alternatively, satisfy sweet tooth cravings with Carman's Crunchy Clusters - Cranberry, Apple and Roasted Nuts (500g, $9.50).

They are conveniently packaged so you can bite into them anytime, anywhere.

The crunchy baked whole grain oats are brimming with juicy cranberries, apples, gourmet roasted nuts and a hint of vanilla.

Even better, it has a low Glycemic Index (GI) value and contains sulphite-free fruit.

For an even fruitier taste, reach for Carman's Classic Fruit Muesli (500g, $8.45).

Brighten up breakfast time with this invigorating blend of oven-baked whole grain oats, delicious vine fruits, roasted almonds, pecans, seeds and crispy shredded coconut.

Those who are not fans of fruit have options, like Carman's Original Fruit Free Muesli Bar (270g, $6.45), a vegan treat boasting whole grain oats, crunchy nuts, wholesome seeds and cinnamon.

Muesli contains less sugar and calories than other breakfast cereals, while being rich in fibre, which regulates the digestive system and can also aid in weight control.

With Carman's, guilt-free eating this holiday season has never been easier.