Have a chocolatey Christmas

GODIVA GLITTER
CHOC LOG
MICHELIN CAKE
XMAS FANTASY
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Nov 26, 2020

GODIVA GLITTER

With the year we have had, chocolate seems to be the indulgence we deserve this Christmas. Godiva has added a special touch - its limited-edition Holiday Sparkle Chocolate Collection ($36 for 100g, flavours hot cocoa and raspberry) comes with a sprinkling of edible glitter. Get this at all Godiva boutiques or godiva.com.sg while stocks last. Buy any two holiday products before Dec 6 and you will get a 15 per cent discount.

CHOC LOG

One of the tastiest log cakes so far comes from Pan Pacific Singapore. The Chocolate Caramel Hazelnut Log Cake ($72) is a comforting version with dulcey whipped ganache, hazelnut feuilletine, caramel, hazelnut mousse and a topping of hazelnut sea salt caramel sauce. You can buy it at Pacific Marketplace (Level 1 of the hotel) or order it from ppsinshop.com.

MICHELIN CAKE

For the ultimate extravagance, pamper yourself with a log cake from a three-Michelin-starred restaurant. Les Amis' elegant La Buche de Noel ($120) is made with Venezuela 72 per cent dark chocolate mousse, layers of chocolate ganache and hazelnut feuilletine. Call 8809-8821 to place your order.

XMAS FANTASY

Cat & The Fiddle offers Fantasy in the Woods ($68.90), a chocolate-raspberry creation with dark chocolate cream cheese mousse and raspberry mousse in an almond sponge. Order via www.catandthefiddle.com or its outlets at The Central, Westgate and Junction 8.

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck