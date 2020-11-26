Have a chocolatey Christmas

GODIVA GLITTER

With the year we have had, chocolate seems to be the indulgence we deserve this Christmas. Godiva has added a special touch - its limited-edition Holiday Sparkle Chocolate Collection ($36 for 100g, flavours hot cocoa and raspberry) comes with a sprinkling of edible glitter. Get this at all Godiva boutiques or godiva.com.sg while stocks last. Buy any two holiday products before Dec 6 and you will get a 15 per cent discount.

CHOC LOG

One of the tastiest log cakes so far comes from Pan Pacific Singapore. The Chocolate Caramel Hazelnut Log Cake ($72) is a comforting version with dulcey whipped ganache, hazelnut feuilletine, caramel, hazelnut mousse and a topping of hazelnut sea salt caramel sauce. You can buy it at Pacific Marketplace (Level 1 of the hotel) or order it from ppsinshop.com.

MICHELIN CAKE

For the ultimate extravagance, pamper yourself with a log cake from a three-Michelin-starred restaurant. Les Amis' elegant La Buche de Noel ($120) is made with Venezuela 72 per cent dark chocolate mousse, layers of chocolate ganache and hazelnut feuilletine. Call 8809-8821 to place your order.

XMAS FANTASY

Cat & The Fiddle offers Fantasy in the Woods ($68.90), a chocolate-raspberry creation with dark chocolate cream cheese mousse and raspberry mousse in an almond sponge. Order via www.catandthefiddle.com or its outlets at The Central, Westgate and Junction 8.