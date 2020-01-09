Have a souper reunion dinner with FairPrice steamboat bases

Consider steamboat when hosting your reunion dinner, using Dezhuang Hot Pot Base from FairPrice (above).

Consider steamboat when hosting your reunion dinner, using Dezhuang Hot Pot Base from FairPrice.

If there is ever a right time and place for steamboat, it is Chinese New Year, when you can gather kith and kin around to prepare, cook and enjoy the soupy and dynamic concoction.

Steamboat, also known as hotpot, is a good option for those hosting a reunion dinner on the eve of Chinese New Year - the day where families will come together and sit down for a festive meal and mark the start of Chinese New Year.

Cooking a hotpot in the comfort of your own home is a breeze with the Dezhuang Hot Pot Base stocked exclusively at FairPrice. It has six variants to suit all flavour profiles.

The tomato base is made using selected tomatoes from the rural Xinjiang region, with a new vegetarian formula that has lower sugar levels and natural spices.

Meanwhile, the porcini mushroom base utilises wild porcini mushrooms hand-picked from mountains in Yunnan, where the clean air and environment guarantees its freshness and quality.

Spice lovers should not miss out on the spicy base, which is made from Shizhu bright chilli peppers and Sichuan peppercorns for that authentic hot and numbing taste.

Its recipe strictly follows secret traditional techniques, ensuring that you will have a true Chongqing culinary experience.

HAIDILAO

Also available at FairPrice outlets is the Haidilao Assorted Hotpot Seasoning, catering to those who cannot get enough of the famous Chinese hotpot chain's soup bases.

Make sure to toss in some veggies for the right dose of nutrients and fibre, such as Baby Wongbok, Chef Shiitake Mushrooms and Hokto White Shimeji Mushrooms, for a chewy yet supple texture that contrasts with other meat ingredients in your steamboat.

You can also treat your guests to a premium seafood and meat-friendly feast with fresh and frozen foods like Fukuyama Hokkaido Scallops, Dodo CNY Prawn Seafood Balls and Chef's Pork Iberico Collar Shabu Shabu.

For a finishing touch, you could include New Moon's Razor Clams and Max's Fish Maw for a well-rounded, satisfying and delicious meal that meets everyone's must-haves.

To sweeten the experience, FairPrice will have attractive deals and samplings at three outlets - FairPrice Finest at Thomson Plaza (Jan 10 to 31, excluding Jan 24, 25, 26 and 27), FairPrice at Woodlands Civic Centre (Jan 10 to 31, excluding Jan 24, 25, 26 and 27) and FairPrice Xtra at VivoCity (Jan 13 to 31, excluding Jan 24, 25, 26 and 27).

You can also catch FairPrice's auspicious "Dim Sum Dolly" trolleys at FairPrice Xtra Kallang Wave Mall, FairPrice Finest Marine Parade, FairPrice NUH Medical Centre and FairPrice Boon Lay Shopping Centre on Jan 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22 and 23.

Further exciting activities await at Thomson Plaza, as the shopping mall's Unity outlet (#01-100/101) has a new look and is offering exclusive product specials and promotions until Jan 15.

This Unity store has pharmacy services and provides a range of health supplements as well as beauty products.

Get free popcorn when you purchase any item in-store on Jan 11 and 12 between 1pm to 5pm, and receive a free goodie bag (valued at $15) when you spend $40 and above in-store.

You can also look forward to saving 57 per cent on Klorane Chronic Hair Loss Serum with Quinine (three for $139.90, usual price $326.70) or 35 per cent on Melano CC Intensive Anti-Spot Essence ($10.95, usual price $16.90).

Enjoy 30 per cent off participating skincare brands such as Bioderma, Avene, Cetaphil and Sukin.

Shoppers elsewhere won't be missing out.

Unity stores islandwide are running a buy two, get one free promotion across more than 30 participating health supplement brands, from now till Jan 22.

In addition, Plus! members enjoy a special deal when presenting their Plus! cards, saving 50 per cent on Gillette Fusion ProShield Manual Razor Normal/Chill ($9.95, usual price $19.90) at all Unity outlets from now till Jan 15.