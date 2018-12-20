Have a sweet Winter Solstice with FairPrice's tang yuan

Winter Solstice, one of the important festivals celebrated by Chinese people around the world, marks the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Its origins can be traced back to the yin and yang philosophy of balance and harmony in the cosmos. This year's Winter Solstice falls on Saturday.

During the festival, families in southern China and in Chinese communities overseas gather to make and eat the traditional tang yuan (glutinous rice ball), which symbolises reunion.

In northern China, people typically eat dumplings during the festival, which is said to have originated in the Han Dynasty (206BC to AD220).

During a cold winter, a renowned Chinese physician, Zhang Zhongjing, saw the poor suffering from chilblains on their ears.

According to the legend, the kind doctor ordered his apprentices to make ear-shaped dumplings using lamb and other ingredients, and to distribute them among the poor to keep them warm.

But you do not have to wait till you are cold to enjoy dumplings in the comfort of your home.

