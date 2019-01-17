Have wholesome breakfasts, snacks with Carman's from FairPrice

Fresh pear slices add a crunchy element to Carman’s Almond, Coconut & Chia Porridge cooked here with coconut milk and goji berries.

With the new year comes resolutions to be a better version of yourself.

For many, that is sure to include making time to accomplish more things than you did before.

One way to speed through the day and focus on the tasks that are truly important is to reduce the time you spend preparing food.

Yet, taking the time to do that is a must for those who value healthy and delicious meals.

With Carman's, which is exclusive to FairPrice, you can treat your body like a temple without sacrificing flavour, as the Australian gourmet food brand's products serve up convenient, wholesome breakfasts and snacks for busy folks.

Get the best start to your day by indulging in comfort food in the mornings with Carman's Gourmet Porridge Sachets (eight satchets, 320g, $8.90).

The steaming hot bowl of delicious porridge promises to nourish your soul as well as your body.

Best of all, preparation time is under two minutes.

Simply combine one sachet of porridge with 2/3 cup of milk in a deep microwaveable bowl.

Cook on high for 90 seconds and stir halfway through. Remove or add more milk to achieve your desired consistency.

Made from premium Australian whole grain oats, it is tasty just the way it is.

But if that is not how you like it, try a topping of fresh fruits for a perfectly textured meal.

Carman's Gourmet Porridge Sachets are available in Super Berry & Coconut and Almond, Coconut & Chia flavours.

NATURAL

Now that Carman's has got breakfast covered, what about the rest of the day?

If you are someone who cannot get through the day without indulging in a delicious snack or two, treat yourself to a natural pick-me-up like Carman's Bliss Balls, which you can take anywhere with you from the office to the gym.

Carman's Bliss Balls Almond, Super Seed & Vanilla delivers bites of superfood bliss, as they are jam-packed with crunchy almonds and seeds.

Carman's Bliss Balls Salted Caramel & Coconut boasts wholesome ingredients and are naturally sweetened with dates.

Gluten-free and vegan, each packet comprises eight Bliss Balls (80g, $5.95) that are tasty, good for you and so easy to eat on-the-go.

Alternatively, fitness buffs will delight in the fruit-free and gluten-free Carman's Protein Bars (five bars 200g, $7.50).

The Salted Caramel Nut Butter version is a sweet and salty blend of roasted nuts and seeds with a creamy nut butter drizzle, while the Salted Dark Chocolate & Almond is a blend of roasted almonds and peanuts, wholesome seeds and crunchy nuts complete with a slightly salted dark chocolate drizzle.

These pocket-sized bars are sure to sate your appetite and satisfy both your taste buds and protein needs.