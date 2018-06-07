Health benefits of eating unagi

In Japan, unagi is a delicacy served year-round but is especially popular during summer because it is believed to help restore your energy and stay cool.

There are many ways to enjoy the rich taste of this freshwater eel. The most common? Grilled to perfection and slathered in sweet soya sauce before it is placed atop a bowl of steaming white rice.

But beyond folklore and its amazing taste, unagi - rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein - has proven to be beneficial, especially for women.

IT CAN EASE MENSTRUAL PAIN

The abundance of omega-3 fatty acids in unagi is not just great in terms of protecting our heart and maintaining healthy bones.

Many studies have shown that this healthy saturated fat acts as a natural premenstrual syndrome treatment by reducing inflammation, thus relieving the pain from dreaded menstrual cramps.

IT PROTECTS YOUR SKIN AND REDUCES WRINKLES

Unagi is also rich in vitamin A, the anti-ageing ingredient that is often used in skincare products to battle wrinkles.

Plus, you can count on the presence of EPA (a type of omega-3 fatty acid) for that soft and supple skin. It not only helps combat acne with its anti-inflammatory properties, but also protects your skin from harmful UV rays.

IT HELPS TO FIGHT BREAST CANCER

Unagi contains arginine, an amino acid found to inhibit cellular replication of tumours, slow down tumour growth and enhance immune function.

While it does not help with every type of cancer, recent studies have shown some evidence of arginine preventing the spread of breast cancer.

IT IS GOOD FOR YOUR BRAIN

While unagi is not a "total state of awareness" that Ross Geller from TV show Friends claims, DHA (a type of omega-3 fatty acid) present in it does aid in normal brain function.

According to the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, continuing studies have also linked eating oily fish like unagi to a boost in blood flow to the brain.

This means improved memory and learning, and possibly a reduced risk of dementia.

