Healthier cookies, popcorn from FairPrice

Whether you are at the cinema with friends or staying in with loved ones, snacks are as vital a part of movie night as the film you are watching.

But while such goodies are indeed delicious, they often do our health no favours.

Sticking to a healthier diet can be hard, but sometimes all it takes is finding more wholesome alternatives to what you are used to eating.

Enter Voortman cookies and Natural Park popcorn, which are exclusive to FairPrice.

Produced by Voortman Bakery in Canada, Voortman Cookies are snacks that mindful eaters can appreciate as they use only real whole grain oats, coconut and almonds, and contain no artificial colours, flavours, high-fructose corn syrup or trans fat.

The brand's bakers take the time to perfect each and every original cookie recipe using wholesome ingredients. Differences like these make each bite so delicious.

Voortman Chocolate Chip Cookies (200g, $2.95) are baked with real chocolate, Voortman Coconut cookies (200g, $2.95) are baked with real shredded coconut and Voortman Almond Delight Cookies (350g, $4.50) are baked with real almonds.

Voortman Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (200g, $2.95) use real whole grain oats and raisins, while Voortman Oatmeal Cranberry Flaxseed Cookies (200g, $2.95) use real ingredients hand-selected for their exceptional quality, and boast a tasty flavour to boot.

More guilt-free choices come in the form of Voortman's sugar-free range, which are carefully formulated to exceed taste expectations.

The Voortman Sugar Free Pecan Shortbread (227g, $4.50) are swirl shortbread cookies made with pecan nuts, and feature a light crunch and delightful flavour.

GREAT FOR ALL OCCASIONS

They make great tea-time or coffee-break companions, but you can enjoy them as a dessert when combined with an ice-cold glass of milk or pack a few away for lunchtime at school or work.

Other options with traditional family baking quality guaranteed include Voortman Sugar Free Fudge Brownie Chocolate Chip Cookies (227g, $4.50), which are baked with real cocoa, and Voortman Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (227g, $4.50), which are baked with real chocolate.

Ideal for after-school treats and party snacks are the Voortman Sugar Free Oatmeal Cookies (227g, $4.50), which are baked with real whole grain oats, combining oatmeal and cinnamon to satisfy your sweet tooth - without the sugar.

Best of all, these varieties contain 20 per cent less carbohydrates than regular cookies.

If cookies are not your thing, you can count on Canadian brand Natural Park to have everyone's must-have movie marathon snack staple covered.

Grab a tub or two of its popcorn, which boast a natural sweetness and crunchiness that make it the ideal companion during any Netflix and chill session.

What's more, no artificial flavours are added, and they use GMO-free kernels.

Natural Park Maple Popcorn (250g, $4.10) is laced with fragrant maple syrup, and Natural Park Caramel Popcorn (250g, $4.10) with fragrant caramel syrup, with both offering the perfect blend of sweetness.