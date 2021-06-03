Heavenly Wang debuts express format with great new goodies

Try the flavourful Volcano Buns and the Open Toasties which are laden with ingredients. Or go for crowd-pleasing heritage favourites (above). Traditional toasts are also available.

Try the flavourful Volcano Buns (above) and the Open Toasties (above) which are laden with ingredients. Or go for crowd-pleasing heritage favourites. Traditional toasts (below) are also available.

In an effort to reinvent tradition, the home-grown food and beverage chain Heavenly Wang has unveiled its first express format with an exclusive new menu.

Debuting at FairPrice Xpress @ Esso Toa Payoh Lorong 2 with a soulful and refreshing look, it provides customers with convenience and choice for any occasion - be it a quick kopi fix before hitting the road, a tea time snack or meals for the family.

Drivers can now get a treat while waiting for their tanks to be filled, and they can enjoy a cup of Nanyang Kopi along with first-of-its-kind Volcano Buns and Open Toasties.

The Volcano Buns ($4.80) consist of four delicious local flavours nestled within a giant fluffy bun.

A must-try is the signature Mentaiko Blast, where creamy egg mayo is smothered in a generous serving of mentaiko sauce for the ultimate umami kick.

Other flavours include Chilli Crab Explosion, Salted Egg Lava and Otah Bomb. The buns also come in set meals, inclusive of either kopi or teh ($5.80).

Meanwhile, the Open Toasties have been thoughtfully created to pair with Heavenly Wang's signature kopi or teh and soft-boiled eggs for a wholesome breakfast that is perfect for busy mornings.

Ranging from the Ocean Catch ($3.80), made with luscious seafood chunks drenched in mild-flavoured sambal cream cheese on well-toasted brown bread, to the ever-so-refreshing Yuzu Ham Blossom ($3.80) and the all-time comforting Tuna Melt ($3.80) and Luncheon Sunrise ($3.80), breakfast will never be the same again.

The set meal includes two soft-boiled eggs and a selection of either kopi or teh ($6.20 for all flavours).

Original staples such as kaya butter toast ($1.50, $4.90 for set meal) are now accompanied by alternative options such as yuzu cream cheese ($2, $4.20 for set meal). The set meal option includes soft-boiled eggs and a selection of kopi or teh.

HAZELNUT S'MORES

In addition, Hazelnut S'mores ($3, $4 for set meal) is also available for the young at heart. This set meal does not come with soft-boiled eggs.

Quick and satisfying meals can also be ordered by time-starved drivers and heartlanders at Heavenly Wang, with crowd-pleasing heritage favourites such as Laksa Sayang ($6.20, $6.90 for set meal), Bibik's Mee Siam ($5.80, $6.90 for set meal) and Ibu's Mee Rebus ($5.80, $6.90 for set meal).

Heavenly Wang has introduced a Bring Your Own Bag initiative at the new outlet to encourage customers to go green.

Biodegradable plastic bags are charged at an additional 10 cents a bag, and biodegradable cutlery will be provided if required.

Going straw-free is encouraged, with sippy lids available for customers' drinking ease.

The express format has also incorporated green solutions in its takeaway packaging, opting for two-in-one compartmentalised boxes to reduce plastic waste.

In celebration of the launch, customers can take part in an ongoing social media contest from now till Sept 30 and stand to win a $100 Heavenly Wang gift card.

Simply take a picture of your meal at the designated Instagram-worthy photo spot at the kiosk, tastefully designed to pay homage to the brand's heritage and accentuate elements of the original Prosperity Corner store in 1953.

Beat the heat with yummy deals at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress this school holiday

Following Cheers and FairPrice Xpress' new Cheerful Moments campaign launch, look out for more amazing deals and product refreshes for the school holidays.

Beat the heat with new and exclusive drinks such as the Miffy Miu Lemon and Orange 550ml ($2.50 a bottle) and Dydo Rilakkuma Barley Tea 600ml and Green Tea 500ml.

Don't miss out on the $2 or less deals too.

Promotions include the Gardenia Sambal Ikan Bilis bun ($1, from now till Aug 2) and Suntory Tea + Oolong Tea 455ml ($1.50 a bottle).

Cool down with Wall's Cornetto Classic (buy two for $1.90).

You can even enjoy a Milo 200ml at 80 cents by flashing the "My Milo Card".

The redemption is open to students and loyalty cards are available at all Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets.

You can now indulge in more sweet treats with Yole. From now till June 30, get three tubs of frozen yogurt at just $11.

The Ice Cream & Cookie Co Sandwich also has a promotion until June 30 - buy any two for $8.50 at selected stores, while Andersen's Gourmet Ice Cream is going for $16.90 until July 31.

Take this opportunity to stock up on Wall's Cornetto Mini (12, assorted). You can now buy three boxes at $14.90, and the offer is valid till June 21.

Also, check out Taste Asia's new range of products - such as its pizza roll ($2.90 a piece), pizza puff ($2.80 a piece), mee rebus ($3.80 a bowl) and spaghetti bolognese ($4.50 a packet) - coming your way this month.