Host party with three-course meals from FairPrice

Extend your hospitality to your loved ones this long Easter weekend by hosting a garden party, summertime soiree or simple house gathering.

If you do not know where to start, FairPrice Housebrand has whipped up the perfect three-part menu - appetiser, main and dessert - that can please any crowd and is a breeze to put together using its easy-to-follow recipes.

An appetiser that will appeal to many is FairPrice's version of the Garden Salad, using Pasar Organic Cherry Tomato, Pasar Organic Japanese Cucumber, Pasar Organic Lettuce and FairPrice Housebrand Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

The Pasar Organic Cherry Tomato contains nutrients such as vitamins C, K1 and B9. The Pasar Organic Japanese Cucumber has thin deep green skin containing edible seeds near the core of its crispy flesh, and the Pasar Organic Lettuce has layers of crispy green leaves.

Pasar Organic, NTUC FairPrice's housebrand label, offers more than 20 types of fresh products originating from Thailand, and is approved by organic food certification body Department of Agriculture Thailand through a stringent audit by Agrifood Technologies.

PHOTO: TNP FILE

Possessing a distinctive fruity taste and smell, the FairPrice Housebrand Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Italy is naturally cholesterol free, trans fat free and contains Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

For the main course, you cannot go wrong with spaghetti and sausages.

FairPrice Housebrand Whole Wheat Spaghetti from Italy is the Healthier Choice as it is higher in whole grains, and is trans fat free and cholesterol free. It is suitable for preparing tomato-base pasta with meat.

An all-time favourite, FairPrice Housebrand Chicken Franks from Denmark is trans fat free, halal certified and made from real chicken meat.

As an icing on the cake, how about an ice cream pound cake for dessert? All you need is the FairPrice Housebrand Chocolate Pound Cake and FairPrice Housebrand Vanilla Ice Cream (2 litres) to make this sweet dish.

Also available in vanilla, mocha and blueberry, the FairPrice Housebrand Chocolate Pound Cake is moist and flavourful - simply thaw before serving or toast it for a crispier texture.

Made from quality ingredients, the FairPrice Housebrand Vanilla Ice Cream (2 litres) from New Zealand is palm oil free and trans fat free, and also comes in strawberry and chocolate flavours.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

SPAGHETTI WITH CHICKEN SAUSAGES

Cook up a chicken spaghetti storm this way:

1. Bring water to a boil (1 litre per 100g of pasta) and add some salt

2. Add the spaghetti and cook uncovered for nine to 11 minutes, stirring occasionally

3. To check if the pasta is cooked, cut a piece of it. If some white is seen inside, cook for another one to two minutes

4. Drain well, keep warm and set aside

5. Slice the chicken franks

6. Add two to three tablespoons of oil to a pan

7. Fry sliced chicken franks over medium heat for three to five minutes until lightly browned

8. Add your choice of pasta sauce and season with additional herbs and pepper

9. Remove from heat and mix well with the spaghetti

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

ICE CREAM POUND CAKE

To whip up your ice cream pound cake, follow these steps:

1. Remove cake from the freezer and slice into portions required

2. Promptly return any unused cake to the freezer

3. Thaw cake at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before serving

4. Add a scoop of FairPrice Housebrand Vanilla Ice Cream and top it off with fruits of your choice for a more wholesome meal

PHOTO: TNP FILE

SCRUMPTIOUS GARDEN SALAD

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Prepare the perfect garden salad by following these steps:

1. Wash vegetables thoroughly and drain dry

2. Coarsely chop cucumbers and lettuce

3. Slice cherry tomatoes into half

4. Add all chopped ingredients in a large bowl, stir well and gently mix with extra virgin olive oil, after which it is ready to be served