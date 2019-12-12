Impress with festive fare at your next Christmas party

This Christmas, don't be that one person who walks into a party empty-handed. And the best sort of gift is an edible one.

Here are some festive food finds.

KEKITO BAKERY

A delicious cake is always a welcome gift, unless your friends are on a diet. They will appreciate the Kekito Signature Japanese Yuzu Cheesecake - Christmas Edition (from $55) from Kekito Bakery.

It is low-carb, keto-friendly and absolutely delicious. It contains 1.3g net carb, so it will not really impact your blood sugar levels.

There is an option for those seeking a touch of alcohol in their cake too. The Bailey's Rare Cheesecake ($58) is a creamy no-bake cheesecake on an almond crust, infused with Kekito's own version of low-carb Baileys Irish Cream, and topped with chantilly cream.

Order it via kekitobakery.com

COLD STORAGE

Before you head to your party, drop by a Cold Storage outlet and pick up an Impossible Lasagne ($39).

With more people going meat-free, this would be a thoughtful addition to a party table. The portion is good for six.

Another option is the Saffron Cauliflower Wellington ($39). This is good for the true blue vegetarian who loves their veggies. You can buy this in-house or order online via www.coldstorage.com.sg/christmas2019

YORK HOTEL

York Hotel offers the Yuletide's Delight menu ($160, good for four to six).

There will be crowd-pleasing items - your choice of either the Roasted Rosemary Chicken with Lemon and Garlic or Roasted Cajun Chicken, with Homemade Mushroom Soup, Roasted Truffle Potatoes and Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables with Smoked Duck.

Call 6737-0511 to place your order.

RYAN'S GROCERY

Sustainability is such a big concern these days that we should not forget that even as we celebrate. Ryan's Grocery has a range of sustainable roasts and meats for Christmas.

One key new item is the free-range pork belly with bratwurst stuffing ($98 for 2kg). It is made with the newly certified carbon neutral Borrowdale free-range pork and stuffed with bratwurst, then roasted till golden.

It is available now at Ryan's Grocery (29 Binjai Park) or order online via www.ryansgrocery.com

THE SONG OF INDIA

If a turkey is too big for the party, try a capon.

At $68, the bird at The Song Of India (33 Scotts Road, Tel: 6836-0055) is done tandoori-style, stuffed with morel briyani. It is marinated overnight in a special blend of spices, then grilled.

If you must have a turkey, you can get that done in the same style for $136.

TASTE

At Taste (Raffles Holland V), you can buy meats that will keep your alcohol-appreciating friends happy.

You will find items from Swiss Butchery's speciality alcohol series such as the Famous Whiskey Ham ($65) and Guinness Beef Sausage ($20 for five).

Buy by today to enjoy a 15 per cent discount.

Or order it online (taste.farm) and use the code XMAS19 to get the discount.

WINDOWSILL PIES

An elegant gift would be Windowsill Pies' Whimsical Petits Fours ($68 for a pack of 25).

It contains items such as the savoury/sweet Foie Gras Classique and the Peche a la Creme (with French yellow peaches). The other flavours are the Tarte au Citron, Plaisir Sucree and Tarte au Pistache.

You can order online (www.windowsillpies.sg) or visit the store at 17 Haji Lane.

1872 CLIPPER TEA COMPANY

Here's a fun present from The 1872 Clipper Tea Company's Tea Advent Calendar ($39.90).

There are 12 blends, such as Classic English Breakfast and Longan Paradise, so on each day of Christmas you can drink a different tea.

Purchase this in-store or online at clippertea.com.sg.