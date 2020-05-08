Impress mum with Chef Stroobant's salmon fillet dish for Mother's Day

Mothers deserve the best - and there should be no compromise even during the extended circuit breaker.

This Mother's Day, treat that special lady in your life to a fine dining experience in the comfort of home with help from FairPrice Finest - your ideal partner when it comes to sourcing for quality ingredients for special occasions.

With more people whipping up meals in their kitchens due to stay-home measures, you can show appreciation for mum by elevating your cooking game and impressing her with a dish to remember.

Salmon "Comme A La Maison" - which translates to "salmon as we do at home" - is specially created by Emmanuel Stroobant, chef and owner of two Michelin-starred modern French restaurant Saint Pierre, using ingredients from FairPrice Finest.

Tune in to a live cooking demo by the man himself on FairPrice Finest's Instagram page (@finestfoodsg and www.instagram.com/finestfoodsg) tomorrow at 6pm, where the full recipe will be shared.

Said Chef Stroobant: "It is inspired by a traditional Italian dish called 'fish in crazy water', named after the way a fish is usually poached in lightly herbed broth.

"As a kid, I spent a lot of time in Italy where my grandmother used to cook some really simple dishes. My culinary background may not be Italian, but I have always considered Italian food my kind of comfort food."

He added: "I have been in Asia for over 20 years and ingredients like ginger, garlic and chillies are now part of my daily life. So I combined both to present a dish I would cook at home for my own family. Lastly, I am very cautious with what I eat in terms of health, so this recipe is very healthy."

Don't forget to purchase the key ingredients from FairPrice Finest if you wish to follow Chef Stroobant as he guides you through the simple preparation of the dish, which requires a knife, board and wok.

Salmon "Comme A La Maison" includes Food People 16 Multi Grain Rice 1kg ($10.50, from now to May 13), a healthier choice multigrain rice for your daily meal intake.

Best suited for porridge and sushi, it is a premium quality product that boasts a great texture, is remarkably tasty and convenient to prepare as well.

One serving will provide you with 85 per cent of your daily wholegrain requirement, and it is a great source of dietary fibre.

Another ingredient to add to your shopping cart is the Terra Creta Estate Organic Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil PDO 500ml ($25).

The product is always from the same geographical region and variety of olive, and never allows the values of acidity and waxes in the oils to exceed 50 per cent of the maximum allowance of these elements under regulations set by the European Union.

This ensures that the quality is consistently top-notch.

It is the natural choice for olive oil lovers who enjoy the natural flavours of freshly extracted olive oil.

Get maximum enjoyment out of the salmon fillet when it is paired with Columbia Winery Chardonnay 750ml ($43).

It has vibrant aromas and flavours of juicy pears and apples, and subtle notes of tropical fruits.

Hints of sweet vanilla and oak are complemented by bright acidity for an elegant Chardonnay - the perfect accompaniment to balance the delicate flavours of the salmon.

In addition to the demo, a contest will be held to reward the top three customers with $50 FairPrice vouchers and a private consultation with Chef Stroobant, widely considered one of Singapore's culinary pioneers of modern French cuisine. At the consultation, he will share professional cooking tips that can help the winners become minor MasterChefs.

For instance, learn how to sharpen or hold a knife, what other methods can be used to cook the fish and alternative ingredients that can be used for the recipe.

Take part by taking a picture of your signature dish, with a caption dedicated to mothers and tagging FairPrice Finest on Instagram by May 21.