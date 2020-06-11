Indulge dad's sweet tooth with cakes perfect for Father's Day

GULA MELAKA GOODNESS

Cat & the Fiddle's Gula Me Gusta is a Father's Day treat for the dad who likes traditional flavours. This halal-certified cheesecake ($48.90) has pandan-infused cream cheese on a base of gula melaka sponge cake, topped with a gula melaka glaze and sprinkled with grated coconut. It is available via www.catandthefiddle.com and its outlets at The Central, Westgate and Junction 8.

BURNT CHEESECAKE

The burnt basque cheesecake is one of the trendiest cakes now, and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport is selling it at $35 (usually $45). You can also get this as part of its Western Set ($95.20, usually $101.86), with black pepper Iberico pork rib and steamed black mussel. To order, go to bit.ly/crowneplaza-estore

CHOCOLATE

For you superdads out there, Shophouse by Shangri-La has the Super Dad cake ($58), with a chocolate sponge and a layer of chocolate mousse, and finished with a red glaze. To order, call 6213-4398 or visit bit.ly/shangrilatakeaway. Order before June 16 and get a 10 per cent discount.

KOPI O & DURIAN

Pine Garden's Kopi O Cat Mountain King Durian cake (from $48) is for fathers who like both coffee and durian. And you can add actual durian into the cake for a fee. Call 6457-6159 to order or visit www.pgcake.com