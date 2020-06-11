Makan

Indulge dad's sweet tooth with cakes perfect for Father's Day

Jun 11, 2020 06:00 am

GULA MELAKA GOODNESS

Cat & the Fiddle's Gula Me Gusta is a Father's Day treat for the dad who likes traditional flavours. This halal-certified cheesecake ($48.90) has pandan-infused cream cheese on a base of gula melaka sponge cake, topped with a gula melaka glaze and sprinkled with grated coconut. It is available via www.catandthefiddle.com and its outlets at The Central, Westgate and Junction 8.

Indulge dad&#039;s sweet tooth with cakes perfect for Father&#039;s Day

BURNT CHEESECAKE

The burnt basque cheesecake is one of the trendiest cakes now, and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport is selling it at $35 (usually $45). You can also get this as part of its Western Set ($95.20, usually $101.86), with black pepper Iberico pork rib and steamed black mussel. To order, go to bit.ly/crowneplaza-estore

Indulge dad&#039;s sweet tooth with cakes perfect for Father&#039;s Day

CHOCOLATE

For you superdads out there, Shophouse by Shangri-La has the Super Dad cake ($58), with a chocolate sponge and a layer of chocolate mousse, and finished with a red glaze. To order, call 6213-4398 or visit bit.ly/shangrilatakeaway. Order before June 16 and get a 10 per cent discount.

Indulge dad&#039;s sweet tooth with cakes perfect for Father&#039;s Day

KOPI O & DURIAN

Pine Garden's Kopi O Cat Mountain King Durian cake (from $48) is for fathers who like both coffee and durian. And you can add actual durian into the cake for a fee. Call 6457-6159 to order or visit www.pgcake.com

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink