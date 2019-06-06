Indulgent Father’s Day meals

Fathers sometimes take the back seat when it comes to celebrations, so why not plan something fun for Father's Day on June 16?

PLATE

Carlton City Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6632-8922

Plate is offering a Father's Day Buffet Lunch menu ($48) with seafood, comfort food such as Double-boiled Chicken Ginseng Soup and carving stations.

Fathers get a 50 per cent discount, and either a glass of wine or a bottle of beer.

BROOKS BROTHERS AND RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

Marina Mandarin Hotel, Tel: 6336-9093

American brand Brooks Brothers has teamed up with Ruth's Chris Steak House for a special four-course Father's Day dinner ($120) featuring classics such as the Blue Crab Cake and a choice of top grade steaks .

The menu is available through June and includes a gift from the steakhouse and a souvenir set redeemable at Brooks Brothers stores at Paragon and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

WOLFGANG'S STEAKHOUSE SINGAPORE

Intercontinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Tel: 6887-5885

Wolfgang's Father's Day set menu ($118) on June 16 features the restaurant's signature meats, such as Colorado Lamb Chop and USDA Prime Ribeye Steak.

THE SONG OF INDIA

33 Scotts Road, Tel: 6836-0055

This one Michelin-starred restaurant has planned a Father's Day feast for brunch and dinner.

Brunch is at $46.90, with delicacies from Kashmiri and Lucknow. Highlights include Lucknowi Chicken Biryani and the live station offering traditional Rice Hoppers with Coconut Pumpkin Stew.

Dinner is a four-course affair ($79) with signature dishes such as the Chicken Spinach Roulade and Hyderabadi Lamb Shish Kebab.

Every dad dines for free with four paying diners.

YAN

National Gallery Singapore, Tel: 6384-5585

There is no need to wait for Father's Day, as Yan's celebratory menu is available from now till June 16.

There are two menus to choose from: A nine-course with the Signature Roast Crispy Suckling Pig, and Bi Feng Tang Prawn at $128; and a six-course meal with a BBQ platter, and Braised 6-Head Whole Abalone at $88.

There is 10 per cent discount when you dine before June 12.

ZAFFERANO

Ocean Financial Centre, Tel: 6509-1488

On June 14 and 15, from 5.30pm and 6.30pm respectively, celebrate Father's Day with a spread of pizza with fresh burrata, truffle fries and a bottle of wine or a bucket of beer.

It is priced at $98 for two, and you will need to state "Father's Day" when making your reservation.

HOME SWEET HOME

If you are looking to buy a cake, Delifrance has a scrumptious Blueberry Chocolate Cake ($62 for the cake, or $7.20 a slice).

The cake is made out of Couverture Chocolate, creamy butter, with a blueberry filling and fresh blueberries.

If you want to take dad out for dessert, till June 16, the Tea Time Set is available. It is $10.90 for a slice of cake and a choice of coffee or tea. There is also the Sandwich Set Meal with a salmon sandwich, a slice of cake and coffee or tea for $16.90.

ONE-NINETY

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6831-7250

One of the highlights of One-Ninety Father's Day Sunday Brunch (from $128) is the Seafood Tower, with items such as Maine lobster, king crab and Hokkaido scallop.

Save space too for the restaurant's dessert spread, with Manjari chocolate tarts, Espresso puffs and lemon meringue tarts.