It's oil well and good with Bertolli's olive oil range at FairPrice

There are myriad ways to use Bertolli olive oil products.

Healthy eating has proven to be much more than a fad and now holds an important place in the lifestyle of many Singaporeans.

The dizzying number of healthier choice eateries and options that have popped up in recent years are testament to this cultural shift.

FairPrice's Bertolli olive oil range, available in selected stores only, can help you on your journey towards healthier eating.

It comes in three varieties - Bertolli Olive Oil (250ml, $5.95; 500ml, $11; 1 litre, $20.50), Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500ml, $11.35; 1 litre, $21.70) and Bertolli Extra Light Tasting Olive Oil (500ml, $11; 1 litre, $20.50).

The Bertolli brand originated from Lucca, Tuscany, in 1865 and uses only pure and natural ingredients.

Prepared simply, its products are at the heart of Italian cooking, and it has grown into a global brand that is both authentic and contemporary.

Olive oil is a condiment that not only provides delicious flavouring but is healthy too.

It contains more unsaturated fatty acids than common condiments such as butter, margarine and other oils.

These unsaturated fatty acids replace the "bad" fats in our body, which reduces cholesterol levels.

In addition, olive oil contains natural antioxidants that protect our cells against ageing.

The difference between olive oil and extra virgin olive oil lies in the way the olives are processed.

Extra virgin olive oil is obtained directly from olives that are cold-pressed as soon as possible after harvesting, so the full flavour and fragrance are retained.

Olive oil undergoes further processing after pressing, making it easier to heat without burning.

HARVEST: NOV TO FEB

Bertolli olive oil is pressed from the best olives grown on fertile soil under the Mediterranean sun. The ripe olives are harvested from November to February.

Soon after harvesting, the olives are crushed mechanically - 5kg of olives are needed to produce 1 litre of olive oil.

Crushing produces pure olive pulp from which the precious Bertolli Olive Oil is pressed (called the first cold pressing).

All Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil and the "normal" oils are obtained from this first pressing, after which they are only purified and bottled.

This keeps the olive oil naturally pure and gives it a long shelf life without any artificial additives.

For instance, olive oil works wonderfully with chocolate and fruit-based cupcakes - just mix it, no melting or cake mixer required.

Try toasting a few slices of bread, drizzle a dollop of extra virgin olive oil, then add a sprinkle of dry oregano and salt.

Frying an egg? Olive oil is a better alternative to butter, as you can avoid some of the saturated fat that butter has.

It is also delicious in salads, sauces and pastas, infusing them with quality flavour.

So if you are looking to make the change to wholesome eating, start small by changing the oil you use to cook with.

It is the little things that make all the difference, and you cannot go wrong with the trusted name and heritage of Bertolli.